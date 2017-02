Fans of Flanders: The Story of Free Booze for Belgian MPs

Free alcohol in the Belgian Parliament. It came as a surprise to many. Apparently our lawmakers have been enjoying free beer and wine for years. When this became public knowledge it triggered a storm of protest. Our partners at Fans of Flanders found out how it had come to this! (wekelijkse rubriek op Flanders News, de Engelstalige versie van deredactie.be)