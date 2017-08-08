"Mochten we vrouwen meer doen betalen, dan braken er zeker rellen uit" Auteur: Edmond Knevels

di 08/08/2017 - 08:47 Edmond Knevels Afgelopen vrijdag opende een nieuw café in Australië, gerund door vrouwen voor vrouwelijke klanten. Niet dat de eigenaars van het nieuwe etablissement in Melbourne mannen de toegang weigeren. Toch zouden vrouwen volgens de huisregels voorrang krijgen voor een zitplaats en vooral, mannen zou meer aangerekend worden voor een consumptie. Om op die manier de loonkloof tussen beide geslachten aan te klagen. Maar niet alle mannen en vrouwen kunnen zich daarin vinden, zo bleek al snel op sociale media.

18 procent meer wordt mannen gevraagd te betalen in "Handsome Her" en dat geld zal dan gebruikt worden ter ondersteuning van verschillende sociale projecten, waarbij vrouwen centraal staan:

Hoe goed de bedoeling ook mocht zijn, de "extra belasting voor mannen" werd op sociale media niet door iedereen gewaardeerd:

"Wie had gedacht dat een krijtbord tot zoveel commotie zou leiden?", reageerde eigenares Alex O’Brien intussen op Facebook en op nieuwszender ABC, "En dan te weten dat we de omstreden huisregel maar gedurende één week per maand zullen toepassen. Het is ook geen verplichting. We vragen het de mannelijke klanten vriendelijk. Dat neemt niet weg dat we ook heel veel positieve commentaren gekregen hebben op dit initiatief. Zelfs van mannen, die bereid waren nog meer te betalen dan de gevraagde 18 procent. Waaruit ik alleen maar kan besluiten: "Mannen, jullie hebben het hart op de juiste plaats!""

De eigenares liet ook nog weten dat de opening van "Handsome Her" een regelrecht succes was.