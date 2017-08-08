18 procent meer wordt mannen gevraagd te betalen in "Handsome Her" en dat geld zal dan gebruikt worden ter ondersteuning van verschillende sociale projecten, waarbij vrouwen centraal staan:
Would LOVE everyones thoughts on this. My friends cafe in #Brunswick, Handsom Her - is for women by women AND an has a 18% gender tax! pic.twitter.com/tVSX3PO4q8— Paige Cardona (@paigecardona) 3 augustus 2017
Hoe goed de bedoeling ook mocht zijn, de "extra belasting voor mannen" werd op sociale media niet door iedereen gewaardeerd:
If it was the other way around there would be riots in the streets!!!— 7th Panzer Division (@CroPanzerKama) 3 augustus 2017
Vegan Cafe in Melb. 18% man tax and priority for women. To promote gender equality by practicing inequality?? #PMLive— Brian Harris (@booshyharris) 7 augustus 2017
I think if you want to fight for equality then surely treating everyone the same is the way to go— Leroy Brown (@LeighroyH) 3 augustus 2017
Not a fan. Whilst appreciate highlighting the issue of pay, creating an us and them is divisive. Flip this, and Twitter is in flames.— Pauloncè (@PJS_84) 3 augustus 2017
As a female I don't agree with this and wouldn't go there. If it was reversed, everyone would be getting their knickers in a knot.— Ms Clooney (@hotpies4) 3 augustus 2017
Thought that DISCRIMINATION BASED ON GENDER WAS I L L E G A L— JackRabbitt (@JackRabbittextr) 7 augustus 2017
"Wie had gedacht dat een krijtbord tot zoveel commotie zou leiden?", reageerde eigenares Alex O’Brien intussen op Facebook en op nieuwszender ABC, "En dan te weten dat we de omstreden huisregel maar gedurende één week per maand zullen toepassen. Het is ook geen verplichting. We vragen het de mannelijke klanten vriendelijk. Dat neemt niet weg dat we ook heel veel positieve commentaren gekregen hebben op dit initiatief. Zelfs van mannen, die bereid waren nog meer te betalen dan de gevraagde 18 procent. Waaruit ik alleen maar kan besluiten: "Mannen, jullie hebben het hart op de juiste plaats!""
De eigenares liet ook nog weten dat de opening van "Handsome Her" een regelrecht succes was.