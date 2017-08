BROOKLYN Beckham has a new tattoo (yes...a tattoo not a henna) saying he was "made in Britain".Something tells me this might not be true. — Lucy Smith (@Lucyannasmith) 3 augustus 2017

and we thought he was conceived in the New York City borough #BrooklynBeckham #bright💡#ideas #intelligence — PaulaSoriaDiezPicazo (@mrspaulasoria) 2 augustus 2017