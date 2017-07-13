"Als dit geen sprookjesprinses is, dan weet ik het niet meer" Auteur: Edmond Knevels

do 13/07/2017 - 11:14 Edmond Knevels "Is dit het meest gewaagde decolleté van Kate Middleton ooit?" Nieuwswebsite Daily Mail wilde de look van de Hertogin van Cambridge tijdens het koninklijk banket in Buckingham Palace nog meer in de verf zetten met deze vraag in overtreffende zin, maar eigenlijk was dat niet echt meer nodig. Middleton kreeg zowel op nieuwsmedia als op sociale media sowieso al superlatieven toegeworpen in haar Marchesa-jurk, afgewerkt met sieraden "die naar adem doen happen".

"Sensationeel, ravissant, gewaagd, ver weg van het op veilig spelen." De ontvangst van het Spaanse koningspaar door de Britse koninklijke familie werd duidelijk gedomineerd door de echtgenote van prins William. Kate droeg een kanten jurk van modemerk Marchesa in een zachtroze kleur, afgewerkt met een opvallende halsketting, die de huidige Queen nog als trouwcadeau gekregen had. De Britse Queen had de halsketting al sinds de jaren 80 niet meer gedragen. De kroon die ze op het hoofd droeg, was dan weer van Lady Di, de moeder van prins William. Ook de oorbellen waren oorspronkelijk een trouwcadeau voor Diana. Dat resulteerde dan in deze opmerkelijke foto’s:

Ook op Twitter waren de reacties ronduit positief over deze look van Kate Middleton, met onder meer verwijzingen naar een sprookjesprinses: