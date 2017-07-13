"Sensationeel, ravissant, gewaagd, ver weg van het op veilig spelen." De ontvangst van het Spaanse koningspaar door de Britse koninklijke familie werd duidelijk gedomineerd door de echtgenote van prins William. Kate droeg een kanten jurk van modemerk Marchesa in een zachtroze kleur, afgewerkt met een opvallende halsketting, die de huidige Queen nog als trouwcadeau gekregen had. De Britse Queen had de halsketting al sinds de jaren 80 niet meer gedragen. De kroon die ze op het hoofd droeg, was dan weer van Lady Di, de moeder van prins William. Ook de oorbellen waren oorspronkelijk een trouwcadeau voor Diana. Dat resulteerde dan in deze opmerkelijke foto’s:
Is this Kate's most daring neckline EVER? https://t.co/BnYbtntIqV pic.twitter.com/r0tnvQSeVp— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) 13 juli 2017
Duchess of Cambridge wears DARING cleavage baring pink Marchesa gown and Queen’s diamonds https://t.co/o6y2PPy3Ua pic.twitter.com/A0mMMOMVJU— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) 13 juli 2017
The Duchess of Cambridge at the State Banquet pic.twitter.com/mde70uEfpq— european royals (@european_royals) 12 juli 2017
#KateMiddleton dazzles in #PrincessDiana’s tiara: https://t.co/MqubIqtWdq pic.twitter.com/QPHKUiCQzW— Yahoo7 Be (@yahoo7be) 13 juli 2017
The Duchess wore #Marchesa and very special jewels tonight: And is that a plunging neckline I see 👀#katemiddleton … https://t.co/Z7wx7Sp7t8 pic.twitter.com/RQEVF8D6W6— Joan Cashman (@colourandimage) 12 juli 2017
Could it be possible? pic.twitter.com/4e8Cl6Uw5U— Tesouras&Tiaras (@TesourasTiaras) 12 juli 2017
Ook op Twitter waren de reacties ronduit positief over deze look van Kate Middleton, met onder meer verwijzingen naar een sprookjesprinses:
And that plunging neckline - va va voom :)— Ms Molly Claire (@strawandspindle) 12 juli 2017
The Duchess of Cambridge looking absolutely resplendent ✨ in a Marchesa gown, the Cambridge… https://t.co/kSX6u8Mx8b— Kate Middleton Fans (@RoyallyKate) 12 juli 2017
Fairy-tale Princess— Gillian Forster (@forster_gillian) 13 juli 2017
William can only be proud has the next beautiful queen of the world— isabel C.Martins (@cadimamartins) 12 juli 2017
The Duchess of Cambridge looked splendid at the State Banquet in London #KateMiddleton #Royalty pic.twitter.com/a3HvF6D3MS— HELLO! India (@HELLOmagIndia) 13 juli 2017
If this doesn't look like a princess out of Downton Abby I don't know what does. Gorgeous.— Elizabeth Bradbury (@isabellabc) 12 juli 2017
Kate looks hot, no doubt! Like the front of this dress is full on SLAY and I'm LIVING. 🔥✨😍 #sorrynotsorry pic.twitter.com/RlZ2HhaRwy— Kate Middleton Fans (@RoyallyKate) 12 juli 2017