Het opblaasbare drijfbed dat lijkt op een gigantisch maandverband Auteur: Joris Truyts

di 04/07/2017 - 16:25 Joris Truyts Een foto van een opblaasbaar drijfbed lokt heel wat grapjes en verbaasde commentaren uit op sociale media. Het gaat om het design, dat heeft onbedoeld erg veel weg van een enorm maandverband.

De "Aquaria Pasadena Pool Float" is onder meer te koop op Amazon, waar de reviews niet gaan over de kwaliteit van het drijfbed maar over het opvallende design. Nieuw is het product niet, maar sinds een foto ervan enkele dagen geleden op het discussieplatform Reddit verscheen, krijgt het heel wat aandacht op sociale media.

"Het komt zelfs met de blauwe vloeistof erop die ze gebruiken in de reclame", grapt iemand op Reddit. "Het geeft me het vertrouwen dat ik nodig heb om rond te drijven in het zwembad", is een andere commentaar. De meest gedeelde tweet heeft als bijschrift: "dit had vermeden kunnen worden met één focusgroep met vrouwen".

Een selectie van andere commentaren: