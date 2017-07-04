Do you use this at the end of the season to soak up all the pool water? 💦 @Always might have a suit on its hands. 😂#pasadenapoolfloat https://t.co/VE8TbMtbZI — Kat (@savagkat) 4 juli 2017

"pasadena pool float" needs to become a euphemism. https://t.co/MRo1Nk5yxd — daniel dewar (@danielkdewar) 4 juli 2017

So wait, you're telling me "Pasadena Pool Float" isn't a code word and this isn't women trolling the world at its finest? https://t.co/PlgVSAfsms — James I. Hammond (@JamesIHammond) 3 juli 2017

just noticed it is a "pasadena pool float" and somehow that made it even more hilarious... WHAT ARE PEOPLE EVEN USING AS POOLS IN PASADENA? — Amanda Deibert🏳️‍🌈 (@amandadeibert) 3 juli 2017