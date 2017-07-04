De "Aquaria Pasadena Pool Float" is onder meer te koop op Amazon, waar de reviews niet gaan over de kwaliteit van het drijfbed maar over het opvallende design. Nieuw is het product niet, maar sinds een foto ervan enkele dagen geleden op het discussieplatform Reddit verscheen, krijgt het heel wat aandacht op sociale media.
"Het komt zelfs met de blauwe vloeistof erop die ze gebruiken in de reclame", grapt iemand op Reddit. "Het geeft me het vertrouwen dat ik nodig heb om rond te drijven in het zwembad", is een andere commentaar. De meest gedeelde tweet heeft als bijschrift: "dit had vermeden kunnen worden met één focusgroep met vrouwen".
Focus group. This could have been avoided with 1 focus group (of women). pic.twitter.com/C76lv5ji33— Jillian David (@JillianDavid13) 3 juli 2017
Een selectie van andere commentaren:
Do you use this at the end of the season to soak up all the pool water? 💦 @Always might have a suit on its hands. 😂#pasadenapoolfloat https://t.co/VE8TbMtbZI— Kat (@savagkat) 4 juli 2017
"pasadena pool float" needs to become a euphemism. https://t.co/MRo1Nk5yxd— daniel dewar (@danielkdewar) 4 juli 2017
So wait, you're telling me "Pasadena Pool Float" isn't a code word and this isn't women trolling the world at its finest? https://t.co/PlgVSAfsms— James I. Hammond (@JamesIHammond) 3 juli 2017
just noticed it is a "pasadena pool float" and somehow that made it even more hilarious... WHAT ARE PEOPLE EVEN USING AS POOLS IN PASADENA?— Amanda Deibert🏳️🌈 (@amandadeibert) 3 juli 2017
This is one of the most amazing product fails I have ever seen. The reviews at https://t.co/VbLUYOLBK8 are worth a read, too! https://t.co/Hu0Ke9qrur— DorsetGirl (@DorsetGirl1) 3 juli 2017