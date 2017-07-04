Spontane staande ovatie voor Hillary Clinton tijdens theaterbezoek Auteur: Edmond Knevels

di 04/07/2017 - 10:12 Edmond Knevels Mocht ze op een rustig avondje uit gerekend hebben, dan kwam ze enigszins bedrogen uit. Toch zal Hillary Clinton het wellicht niet erg gevonden hadden, dat, naast een staande ovatie voor de theaterproductie die ze bijwoonde, ook zij van een dergelijke waardering mocht genieten. Het publiek dat naar de met Tony’s bekroonde productie "Oslo" ging kijken in New York City, brak in een spontaan applaus uit toen Hillary en haar echtgenoot de zaal betraden, juichend van "We love you!". "Hillary is nog altijd de populairste…althans in de theaterzaal", concludeerde Newsweek.

“Theater goes nuts”, blokletterde nieuwswebsite Huffington Post, toen het publiek plots opmerkte dat Hillary de trap afwandelde om haar plaats in het Lincoln Center in te nemen en te genieten van "Oslo", een stuk over de vredesakkoorden in het Midden oosten van 1993:

Ook op Twitter leidden de beelden tot een trits positieve reacties: