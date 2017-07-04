“Theater goes nuts”, blokletterde nieuwswebsite Huffington Post, toen het publiek plots opmerkte dat Hillary de trap afwandelde om haar plaats in het Lincoln Center in te nemen en te genieten van "Oslo", een stuk over de vredesakkoorden in het Midden oosten van 1993:
So thrilled to see President Bill and Secretary Hillary Clinton in audience of Oslo at Lincoln Center today. Seems others felt as I did. 💜 pic.twitter.com/gddLSpRGRb— Joisey Joh (@JoiseyJoh) 3 juli 2017
Ook op Twitter leidden de beelden tot een trits positieve reacties:
Hillary should not be there, she should be in the White House.— MOURNING IN AMERICA (@doodlebug0) 3 juli 2017
Uplifting and heartbreaking at the same time.— coffeesnotenuf (@coffeesnotenuf) 3 juli 2017
This makes me cry and I am not an easy crier.— Susan Gibson (@Sammysgranny) 3 juli 2017
My goodness! I absolutely got chills watching & listening to this adoration! #MadamePresident— RealDealDP (@Over45StillFly) 4 juli 2017
Bet it drives someone else crazy! He only shows up at his own "rallies" or his own properties.— Eileen Gazzuolo (@epg0917) 4 juli 2017
3 juli 2017