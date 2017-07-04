Twitter reageert: "Chris Christie: from here to eternity" Auteur: Edmond Knevels

di 04/07/2017 - 08:09 Edmond Knevels Daar zat hij dan, samen met gezin en vrienden op een strand van New Jersey, VS. Terwijl er voor de rest nergens iemand te bespeuren viel. Daar had gouverneur Chris Christie dan wel zelf voor gezorgd, door zijn beslissing om een aantal publieke stranden te sluiten en verboden terrein te maken. Maar zelf had hij dus blijkbaar lak aan zijn eigen beslissing. Zijn opvallende uitje kreeg, naast bakken kritiek, natuurlijk ook de nodige grappige bewerkingen op sociale media.

Het was deze foto van nieuwswebsite NJ die de meeste aandacht trok: Christie in volle luiheid genietend van een zomerzonnetje.

Maar dankzij Twitter zagen Christie en zijn strandstoel zich plots op heel andere, uiteenlopende plekken:

