Het was deze foto van nieuwswebsite NJ die de meeste aandacht trok: Christie in volle luiheid genietend van een zomerzonnetje.
PHOTOS: Christie, family soak up sun on N.J. beach he closed to public https://t.co/ZrisIYZBbc pic.twitter.com/qS56N38By3— NJ.com (@njdotcom) 2 juli 2017
Maar dankzij Twitter zagen Christie en zijn strandstoel zich plots op heel andere, uiteenlopende plekken:
Dr. No to everyone else who wants to be on the beach. #ChrisChristie pic.twitter.com/rXfIHjxyN5— Nell Scovell (@NellSco) 3 juli 2017
Chris Christie: From Here to Eternity pic.twitter.com/Rxf6uZhjLW— Nell Scovell (@NellSco) 3 juli 2017
"The Christies." Coming to @HBO this January. #ChrisChristie #PrayForThatChair pic.twitter.com/GiJSxWJ81M— Ed Kalegi (@EdKalegi) 3 juli 2017
Chris Christie tropical update: pic.twitter.com/z1crWnvanO— Stormchasernick (@stormchasernick) 3 juli 2017
Twitter burns GovChristie over #beachgate photo https://t.co/z4Bka9IRCf #chrischristie pic.twitter.com/Yw31XIlfYL— AbdelRahman Hassan (@BeroNacci) 4 juli 2017
Chris Christie The meme world welcomes you #ChrisChristie pic.twitter.com/x0SxmrFkrq— chicago's finest Ⓜ (@teebizal23) 3 juli 2017
