"Zelfs de toiletten vluchten voor Vladimir Poetin" Auteur: Edmond Knevels

ma 03/07/2017 - 10:31 Edmond Knevels Donder en bliksem, hevige windstoten. Het zomerweer in Moskou werd afgelopen vrijdag even weggeblazen tijdens een korte, maar felle storm. Dat mochten zeker de passanten in de nabijheid van het Rode Plein ervaren. Daarbij kregen ze nog te maken met een onverwachte hindernis. Een aantal mobiele toiletten werden immers wel erg mobiel.

Volgens nieuwswebsite Russia Today begonnen de toiletten te glijden op hooguit 500 meter van het Rode Plein. Sommige voorbijgangers moesten zich reppen om er niet door geraakt te worden:

Er zou niemand gewond geraakt zijn bij dit "bizarre incident", aldus de nieuwswebsite nog. Op Twitter had men er natuurlijk zo zijn uitleg voor: