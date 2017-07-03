Volgens nieuwswebsite Russia Today begonnen de toiletten te glijden op hooguit 500 meter van het Rode Plein. Sommige voorbijgangers moesten zich reppen om er niet door geraakt te worden:
In central Moscow right now people are fleeing from marauding portable toilets. This is not a joke. pic.twitter.com/MBmI3PJ6db— Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) 30 juni 2017
Er zou niemand gewond geraakt zijn bij dit "bizarre incident", aldus de nieuwswebsite nog. Op Twitter had men er natuurlijk zo zijn uitleg voor:
In Russia, public toilet finds you.— susanelizabeth (@Imfrommichigan) 1 juli 2017
I'd like to think this is a rejected Doctor Who villain.— Oscar Tollast (@OscarTollast) 30 juni 2017
Argggh the humanity, when faeces attacks, we're all in this shit together. :)— paul cooper (@audiF1) 30 juni 2017
Toilets are running away from V. Putin.— Danielle (@Danielle1239) 2 juli 2017
In Russia toilets come to you!— Bobbie Bees (@BobbieBees) 2 juli 2017
Trump and Putin drag-racing— Losing My Mind Daily (@DoubleMyDose) 2 juli 2017