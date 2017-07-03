Als u meetelt, zal u slechts 12 namen horen in de opsomming van Trudeau:
We're only counting 12 in this list... is there something we should know, Alberta? (just kidding, it was a slip) #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/uuPp1p4uOF— CBC Politics (@CBCPolitics) 1 juli 2017
Van Alberta was dus geen sprake en daar werd hij op Twitter bijna genadeloos voor afgerekend, met verwijzingen naar schoolkinderen die wellicht beter op de hoogte zijn dan Trudeau zelf:
Apparently according to our PM Alberta doesn't even exist so.... he is a idiot pic.twitter.com/g3b3HqGnR9— Sherri Elder (@freaksareyou311) 1 juli 2017
Freudian slip. No wait, maybe he's not that bright. He must have failed social studies in school.— wongn (@wongn) 2 juli 2017
No slip. Trudeau has expressed his disdain for Alberta just like PET This seems a perfect time for Alberta Separation. Only wants our@💰💰.— Trish 🇨🇦 (@trishshirlaw) 2 juli 2017
Yikes what a mistake Justin... as if you didn't already have a lot of people who don't like you here 😳— Ness✨🥀 (@NessaRaychel21) 1 juli 2017
Canadian kids learn the provinces and territories in grade 5-6 so this is pretty embarrassing. Sorry doesn't fix his attitude towards AB— Jessee Kuhar (@JesseesaurusRex) 1 juli 2017
Trudeau posts grade 5 Canadian geography test to refrigerator after only forgetting Alberta. #Canada150 #cdnpoli— The Beaverton (@TheBeaverton) 1 juli 2017
The rest of Canada would like to forget you a lot of times too. Usually around election time— Fun Bobby (@sixofdiamondsnb) 2 juli 2017
A mistake. How Trudeau.— AlbertansFirst (@AlbertansFirst) 1 juli 2017
You really don't love us, dude. We don't mind. A lot of us don't love you either.https://t.co/rpVijxI4ko— Joel Chaco (@realJoelChaco) 1 juli 2017
Toch werd de Canadese eerste minister door anderen dan weer snel vergeven dat hij een fout gemaakt had:
Who cares honestly it was an honest mistake. Some people take life too seriously. Enjoy Canada day. Have a good day😀🇨🇦— OrvilleLloydDouglas (@OrvilleLloyd) 1 juli 2017
Wow a leader that owns his mistakes and know how to apologize.— TheBigSpoon (@thetruckbrokers) 1 juli 2017
That's how it's done trump!
Awesome speech - you had me in tears! Thanks for apologizing to Alberta - it's like naming people in a thank you speech - shite happens!— CathyOlliffe-Webster (@CathyOlliffeWeb) 1 juli 2017
"Is it too late now to say sorry?" -Another Canadian Justin. (No, it's not too late. Apology accepted, let's never speak of it again.)— Chris Henderson (@ChrisHenderson) 2 juli 2017
Trudeau zelf weet zijn vergissing dan weer aan te veel opwinding en voegde eraan toe dat hij wel degelijk van Alberta hield:
Got too excited somewhere over the Rockies. Sorry Alberta, I love you. Happy Canada Day!— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) 1 juli 2017