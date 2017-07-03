"Volgens Justin Trudeau bestaat Alberta niet. Wat een idioot!" Auteur: Edmond Knevels

ma 03/07/2017 - 07:53 Edmond Knevels Afgelopen weekend vierde Canada zijn 150e verjaardag en daar hoorden natuurlijk de nodige speeches bij. Zo mocht premier Justin Trudeau een dolenthousiast publiek toespreken in Ottawa. Hij loofde de diversiteit van de inwoners van Canada, waar die ook mochten wonen. Gevolgd door een opsomming van de 10 provincies en 3 territoria die Canada uitmaken. Alleen, op het einde van de opsomming bleek hij Alberta vergeten te hebben. En dat werd hem niet in dank afgenomen.

Als u meetelt, zal u slechts 12 namen horen in de opsomming van Trudeau:

Van Alberta was dus geen sprake en daar werd hij op Twitter bijna genadeloos voor afgerekend, met verwijzingen naar schoolkinderen die wellicht beter op de hoogte zijn dan Trudeau zelf:

Toch werd de Canadese eerste minister door anderen dan weer snel vergeven dat hij een fout gemaakt had:

Trudeau zelf weet zijn vergissing dan weer aan te veel opwinding en voegde eraan toe dat hij wel degelijk van Alberta hield: