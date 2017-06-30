Eiergooien en Russische roulette op World Egg Throwing Championships

In Lincolnshire in Engeland is een heus wereldkampioenschap eiergooien gehouden. Op het programma stond onder meer een wedstrijd Russische roulette, waarbij de deelnemers eieren tegen hun voorhoofd moesten kapotslaan in de hoop dat het geen rauw ei was. Maar het was vooral uitkijken naar de competitie eiergooien. Eén team slaagde erin een ei 50 meter ver te gooien en op te vangen zonder het te breken.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Eiergooien en Russische roulette op World Egg Throwing Championships

In Lincolnshire in Engeland is een heus wereldkampioenschap eiergooien gehouden. Op het programma stond onder meer een wedstrijd Russische roulette, waarbij de deelnemers eieren tegen hun voorhoofd moesten kapotslaan in de hoop dat het geen rauw ei was. Maar het was vooral uitkijken naar de competitie eiergooien. Eén team slaagde erin een ei 50 meter ver te gooien en op te vangen zonder het te breken.