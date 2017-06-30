Volgens de Turkse nieuwswebsite Medya Ege was het niet duidelijk of het om een straathond ging, of om een hond die een eigenaar had. In ieder geval reageerde het publiek enthousiast op de aanwezigheid van het dier. De orkestleden lieten zich alvast niet van hun melk brengen door de onverwachte gast:
Cutest moment in classical music. 😍😍😍Vienna Chamber Orchestra - Ola Rudner, Conductor - Fazıl Say, Piano - Ephesus, June 20th @iksevizmir pic.twitter.com/YuDPc35zae— Fazıl Say (@fazilsaymusic) 27 juni 2017
Ook op Twitter kon men de extra gast waarderen:
