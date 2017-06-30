Hond wandelt rustig podium op tijdens klassiek concert Auteur: Edmond Knevels

vr 30/06/2017 - 13:55 Edmond Knevels Klassieke muziek maakt rustig. Dat vond wellicht ook deze hond toen onlangs een Oostenrijks orkest zich aan een werk van Felix Mendessohn waagde tijdens het International Izmir Festival in Ephesus, Turkije. De hond wandelde rustig het podium op, om zich vervolgens neer te vleien en vanop de eerste rij met het aanwezige publiek mee te genieten.

Volgens de Turkse nieuwswebsite Medya Ege was het niet duidelijk of het om een straathond ging, of om een hond die een eigenaar had. In ieder geval reageerde het publiek enthousiast op de aanwezigheid van het dier. De orkestleden lieten zich alvast niet van hun melk brengen door de onverwachte gast:

Ook op Twitter kon men de extra gast waarderen: