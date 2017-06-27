Het enthousiasme van Trudeau leek alvast niet te temperen tijdens de optocht:
Justin Trudeau wears Muslim-themed socks at the Pride parade in Toronto. Makes sense. pic.twitter.com/a9Z16HD3xG— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) 25 juni 2017
1. Justin Trudeau 2. at Pride 3. wearing rainbow socks 4. high-fiving a little girl dressed as Wonder Woman pic.twitter.com/1xYQoOaPOt— laura olin (@lauraolin) 25 juni 2017
25 juni 2017
Apparently, he is quite huggable. pic.twitter.com/M8mUlEcM5h— Canucklehead 🇨🇦 (@ianmcclellland) 26 juni 2017
25 juni 2017
26 juni 2017
They marched in the @PrideToronto parade as a family. 🇨🇦Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau his wife, Sophie Grégoire, and children. pic.twitter.com/0nboKpqbAt— Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) 25 juni 2017
There's @JustinTrudeau having a great time! #PrideTO pic.twitter.com/xHODzTubN5— Chris Boddy (@TPSChrisBoddy) 25 juni 2017
😍😍😍😍 #prideTO pic.twitter.com/jModvKVaed— Dan Schaumann (@danschaumann) 25 juni 2017
My husband @jiwanjotgill & I are very proud! pic.twitter.com/3b3SxKJd7t— Katie Gill (@MrsKatieGill) 26 juni 2017
The Liberal Team had a great time at @PrideToronto with Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau, colleagues and friends! #pridetoronto #Mississauga pic.twitter.com/Xfjbv3N5AH— Sven Spengemann (@SvenTrueNorth) 25 juni 2017
OH SHIT #PrideTO pic.twitter.com/9bLIA5nSum— Renee (@SilnceGotSoLoud) 25 juni 2017
We're off at @PrideToronto! Joined by PM @JustinTrudeau, @perrybellegarde & @Kathleen_Wynne pic.twitter.com/S1UE04cqvJ— John Tory (@JohnTory) 25 juni 2017
Happy Pride, Toronto! Bonne fierté! ️🌈 #PrideTO pic.twitter.com/H3DyK6UFH6— Braeden Caley (@braedencaley) 25 juni 2017
In Sunday afternoon's #PrideTO parade, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was joined by his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudea… https://t.co/WtX6DXNpUK pic.twitter.com/wzPUZbWI4y— TorontoStar (@TorontoStar) 25 juni 2017
Flaunt your feet with #halalsocks pic.twitter.com/QFtLSkVHnp— Halal Socks (@HalalSocks) 26 juni 2017
Uiteindelijk was het Trudeau zelf die wellicht nog de beste omschrijving gaf van zijn aanwezigheid op dit evenement, namelijk "Love is love":
Love is love. #PrideTO pic.twitter.com/z2No7rdchZ— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) 25 juni 2017