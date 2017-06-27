Roze Trudeau laat zich helemaal gaan Auteur: Edmond Knevels

di 27/06/2017 - 07:40 Edmond Knevels Een roze overhemd en een paar sokken dat in diverse kleuren verwees naar het einde van de ramadan. De Canadese premier Justin Trudeau kon op geen betere manier zijn steun uitroepen aan enerzijds de LGBT-gemeenschap en anderzijds de moslimgemeenschap. Maar wat nog belangrijker was: de jaarlijkse Pride-optocht in Toronto staat in het teken van het gezamenlijk feesten en dat deed Trudeau, vergezeld van vrouw en kinderen, dan ook uitbundig. Hij liet zich ongegeneerd fotograferen en dat leidde op Twitter tot een reeks opvallende foto’s.

Het enthousiasme van Trudeau leek alvast niet te temperen tijdens de optocht:

Uiteindelijk was het Trudeau zelf die wellicht nog de beste omschrijving gaf van zijn aanwezigheid op dit evenement, namelijk "Love is love":