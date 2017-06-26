Ierse weerman weggeblazen door windstoot Auteur: Edmond Knevels

ma 26/06/2017 - 09:40 Edmond Knevels Ze doorstaan vaak de hevigste stormen, verslaggevers die buiten de warme gezelligheid van de studio berichtten over de barre weersomstandigheden. Dat leverde al vaak spectaculaire beelden op. Maar als de reporter in kwestie helemaal van het scherm geblazen wordt, dan mag er ook gelachen worden. Zeker als dat gepaard gaat met een spontaan kreetje van verrassing, "woeh!". Het overkwam de Ierse TV3-weerman Deric Hartigan, die daarbij ook nog eens moest worstelen met zijn paraplu.

Het regende hard, afgelopen vrijdag in Ierland, inclusief de nodige windstoten. Maar deze had Hartigan blijkbaar niet verwacht:

Op sociale media bleek Hartigan vooral het slechte weer voor even te doen vergeten: