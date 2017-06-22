I WANT ONE!! — Sky2 (@Sky2) 19 juni 2017

I can’t imagine even fans of Trump would want to wear this swimsuit. pic.twitter.com/PfMpXZ0PY2 — Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) 20 juni 2017

Finally. Birth Control every one can agree on. Kudos. — Jedi Master Ori-San (@DeadlyOracle) 19 juni 2017

It might serve as a safety device by scaring away oceanic wildlife. — Zodis Great (@zodisgreat) 20 juni 2017

AND I THOUGHT I HAD SEEN IT ALL (NOPE!) -- Swimsuit features President Trump's face https://t.co/85xgN5zhif via @USATODAY #12News pic.twitter.com/62FWqfy0sd — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyEdsitty) 20 juni 2017

If ever there was a reason to skinny dip instead of buyin' swimwear... — Bare Platypus (@BarePlatypus) 20 juni 2017

Even Melania would burn it. — Morris (@luckyboy1953) 20 juni 2017