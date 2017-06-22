"Zelfs Melania zou dit badpak in de fik steken" Auteur: Edmond Knevels

do 22/06/2017 - 08:41 Edmond Knevels "Iedereen die nog op zoek is naar het perfecte badpak voor deze zomer, stop maar met zoeken. Er is nu een eendelig badpak beschikbaar met een enorm grote foto van het gezicht van president Trump, de ogen en mond wijd open. Zoals zo vaak was Twitter verdeeld over dit ongebruikelijke kledingstuk." Fox News mocht dan wel enige sympathie voor het opmerkelijke badpak opbrengen, maar, zoals de nieuwszender zelf aanhaalt, niet iedereen was even overtuigd.

Opvallen op het strand, dat doet u ongetwijfeld bij het dragen van deze creatie:

De reacties waren, op zijn zachts gezegd, "erg verdeeld":