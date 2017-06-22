"Hoe kan ik nu weten hoe echte mensen knuffelen?" Auteur: Edmond Knevels

  • AP
do 22/06/2017 - 07:10 Edmond Knevels Hoe moet je de "first daughter" een hartelijke ontvangst geven? Door je hand uit te steken? Een high five misschien? Een handkus? Of misschien een warme knuffel? Deze vragen moeten zeker in het hoofd gespeeld hebben van de Republikeinse senator Marco Rubio, toen hij dinsdag een ontmoeting had met Ivanka Trump. Hij ging voor de laatste optie, maar de dochter van de VS-president bleek minder gecharmeerd. Het ietwat gênante moment werd door een fotografe van het persbureau AP vastgelegd en daarover had Twitter al snel zijn zegje. Maar ook Rubio en Trump zelf meenden nog te moeten reageren.

Op de agenda stond onder meer het al dan niet verlenen van betaald verlof voor ouders die tijdelijk voor hun kinderen thuis blijven. Maar dat was pas nadat Rubio en Trump elkaar van een eenzijdige knuffel voorzien hadden. En Twitter "went wild":

Rubio reageerde op de hetze met 2 nieuwe foto’s, zogezegd "eigen bewijs dat een beter licht op de situatie en groter inzicht in deze toch wel belangrijke materie verschaft". Op beide foto’s is te zien dat er wel degelijk fysiek contact is van de kant van Ivanka Trump:

Ivanka Trump reageerde dan weer met het alom bekende "fake news":