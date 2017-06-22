Op de agenda stond onder meer het al dan niet verlenen van betaald verlof voor ouders die tijdelijk voor hun kinderen thuis blijven. Maar dat was pas nadat Rubio en Trump elkaar van een eenzijdige knuffel voorzien hadden. En Twitter "went wild":
Rubio: Is this how the humans hug, Ivanka?— Robert Morgan (@baadasssss37) 20 juni 2017
Ivanka: How the hell would I know, little kid? https://t.co/x1vXYrGacs
Ivanka Trump being greeted at the Capitol by Marco Rubio...what's going on here? pic.twitter.com/HNqpyBFVqE— Yashar Ali (@yashar) 20 juni 2017
Ivanka’s inner monologue when Marco Rubio tries to say hi: pic.twitter.com/V1DLj8AnPq— Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) 20 juni 2017
Ivanka: Who are you again? Rubio: I'm Marco. Ivanka: Pollo? pic.twitter.com/my9g2EpCwe— Kermanetherunner (@KermaneB) 20 juni 2017
Was this taken before or after he bowed to her?— AllisonW (@awb) 20 juni 2017
Marco Rubio is the guy at a party who asks a girl "Where's my hug?" pic.twitter.com/DScJmKz3La— Barstool News (BNN) (@BarstoolNewsN) 20 juni 2017
no? pic.twitter.com/HfnudT4OFG— Robert Nemanich (@RWNemanich) 20 juni 2017
Marco Rubio hugs Ivanka like she's a giant bottle of water. pic.twitter.com/KgfoNTtb2O— Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) 20 juni 2017
"Little Marco" meets "Little Donald" pic.twitter.com/BNJfiwphC2— Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) 20 juni 2017
She's in love with PM Trudeau!— Always on the go! (@brianj5668) 20 juni 2017
I knew Marco Rubio's hug looked familiar pic.twitter.com/r83yLkhhTI— A Cold Rog (@iamtherog) 20 juni 2017
Rubio reageerde op de hetze met 2 nieuwe foto’s, zogezegd "eigen bewijs dat een beter licht op de situatie en groter inzicht in deze toch wel belangrijke materie verschaft". Op beide foto’s is te zien dat er wel degelijk fysiek contact is van de kant van Ivanka Trump:
New photo emerges providing more insight into alleged failed hug. (Faces blurred for security purposes) pic.twitter.com/GzSLe3JD3I— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) 20 juni 2017
BREAKING NEWS: Additional photo from moments right after today's alleged failed hug provide new details to this developing story. pic.twitter.com/TFyhB2cQuM— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) 20 juni 2017
Ivanka Trump reageerde dan weer met het alom bekende "fake news":
Fake news! Marco is an excellent hugger... https://t.co/Dk7XXRQlX8— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) 20 juni 2017