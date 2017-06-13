’t Is pas voorbij als het voorbij is… Auteur: Edmond Knevels

di 13/06/2017 - 08:00 Edmond Knevels Om de dode momenten in baseballwedstrijden wat op te vangen, startte Atlanta Braves met een spelletje, waarbij iemand uit het publiek zich competitief mag meten met The Freeze, een in een Flash-achtig pak verkleedde hardloper. En dat hij hard kan lopen bewees hij in een recent filmpje, waar zijn tegenstander nochtans de nodige voorsprong kreeg. Het was juist die tegenstander, ietwat arrogant overtuigd dat hij ging winnen, die letterlijk in het zand beet, net voor de eindmeet. Het filmpje ging de afgelopen dagen dan ook viraal.

"Beat the Freeze", maar dat bleek dus makkelijker gezegd dan gedaan. Het zou dan ook gaan om atleet Nigel Talton, goed voor 10s47 op de 100 meter. In 2013 haalde hij de finale van Amerikaanse indoorkampioenschappen op de 60 meter. Talton is 26. Dat hij hard kan rennen, dat bewees hij, ook al dacht deze uitdager dat winst bij het zien van de eindmeet een zekerheid was:

Op Twitter liet men zoveel arrogantie van de uitdager natuurlijk niet ongestraft: