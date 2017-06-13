"Beat the Freeze", maar dat bleek dus makkelijker gezegd dan gedaan. Het zou dan ook gaan om atleet Nigel Talton, goed voor 10s47 op de 100 meter. In 2013 haalde hij de finale van Amerikaanse indoorkampioenschappen op de 60 meter. Talton is 26. Dat hij hard kan rennen, dat bewees hij, ook al dacht deze uitdager dat winst bij het zien van de eindmeet een zekerheid was:
this is the funniest thing that will happen at a sporting event this year pic.twitter.com/f6Yq9lErin— Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) 10 juni 2017
Op Twitter liet men zoveel arrogantie van de uitdager natuurlijk niet ongestraft:
ICYMI: It ain’t over till it’s … OVER. pic.twitter.com/45fyiVQ2Vx— MLB (@MLB) 10 juni 2017
Spectacular. That guy might be faster than Usain Bolt. Ron Darling clowning that bro "right in the dirt where he belongs" 😂😂 All amazing https://t.co/NISXEpXNPn— KFC (@KFCBarstool) 10 juni 2017
this is the funniest thing that will happen at a sporting event this year pic.twitter.com/f6Yq9lErin— Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) 10 juni 2017
Pride comes before the fall. https://t.co/2IHlyyZZ70 pic.twitter.com/8rZvtYVaa9— Cut4 (@Cut4) 10 juni 2017
Once again proving that no lead is safe for an Atlanta fan https://t.co/oQwovCVGLW— Bob McGovern (@BobMcGovernJr) 10 juni 2017
Tough way to lose, bro. #SCNotTop10 pic.twitter.com/6qmpPaXMnQ— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) 10 juni 2017