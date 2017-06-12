Vergeet "cofveve", het werd dit weekend nog gekker Auteur: Edmond Knevels

ma 12/06/2017 - 08:19 Edmond Knevels De wereld is intussen al veel gewoon, maar opnieuw deed een opmerkelijke tweet van de Trump-administratie enerzijds op de lachspieren werken en anderzijds het schaamrood op de wangen krijgen. Dat laatste deed het alvast zeker bij Sarah Huckabee Sanders, woordvoerster van het Witte Huis en nauwe medewerkster van Sean Spicer. Zij zond zaterdag immers een bericht de wereld in dat vooral veel emoji’s en figuurtjes bevatte, naast een paar toevallig gekozen letters. Uiteindelijk moest ze toegeven dat haar 3-jarig zoontje even met haar gsm gepeeld had.

Wat dan niet echt op diverse nieuwsmedia als geruststellend werd ervaren, dat ze haar gsm zomaar laat rondslingeren. Toch resulteerde dat in volgende tweet:

Op Twitter waren grappen en grollen weer schering en inslag: