Wat dan niet echt op diverse nieuwsmedia als geruststellend werd ervaren, dat ze haar gsm zomaar laat rondslingeren. Toch resulteerde dat in volgende tweet:
⚓️🚥🚥🚥🚥⚓️🚥🚥🚥🚥🚥🚥🚥🗺🗺🗺🗺🗺🗺🏰🗺🗺🏰🏰🏰🚦 :/9//&🗿🛩⛩🏚— Sarah H. Sanders (@SHSanders45) 10 juni 2017
#🚦lolaklkk🚥🚦⛲️🚝🚦🚞🚢🚂
Op Twitter waren grappen en grollen weer schering en inslag:
This is the most coherent statement to come from the Trump administration.— David Blaustein (@blaustein) 10 juni 2017
It's hieroglyphics - if we study it carefully we will find the meaning of COVFEFE— Blue So Blue (@BlueSoBlue1) 10 juni 2017
"the generals will have a plan on my desk to defeat ISIS within 30 days. and here it is"— Chris Boyd🇪🇺 (@paperghost) 10 juni 2017
Having trouble translating this into its native Russian— Stephen Grant (@stephencgrant) 10 juni 2017
I don't know what you just said but to be on the safe side, up yours too!— Persian Rose (@PersianRose1) 11 juni 2017
When Trump asks you to pledge loyalty to him, standard ritual is to tweet more stupid stuff than Trump does.— Ram Prasad (@ramprasad_c) 10 juni 2017
Wow! To think that @realDonaldTrump worried about the "security" of Hillary's personal stuff! These people give access to toddlers!— MaryAnn Hemmingson (@MaryaMahtini) 10 juni 2017
Make America Giggle Again! 🤣#MAGA— Unmasked Covfefe (@NaimaHazelton) 10 juni 2017
No it's a code saying "get me out of here daddy this man is crazy and I'm trapped!"— not sure (@sevatividam23) 10 juni 2017
*anxiously awaits Spicers explanation that this is in fact a secret code that only a select few understands*— DaniellaTheWolf (@StinePitney) 10 juni 2017
Is "lolaklkk" the next "covfefe"?— Lotus Prince (@LotusPrince) 10 juni 2017
🆘🆘🆘🆘🆘— lexx (@misslexxmarie) 10 juni 2017
Trump: "covfefe"— Barry Hood (@bazzyh) 11 juni 2017
Sarah H. Sanders: "hold my beer..."
So, now we have to worry about Trump tweeting while falling asleep AND SHS's toddler tweeting from her phone? I've never felt more secure.— Molly Yanity (@mollyyanity) 10 juni 2017
Trump hires nothing but THE VERY BEST QUALIFIED PEOPLE to run our country.— Hanna Hurley (@hanna_hurley) 10 juni 2017
These could be the weekend notes for the Monday press conf at WH.
Democrats cracking the code pic.twitter.com/oPgzVhNiRL— Rex Tilllerson (@RexTilllerson) 10 juni 2017