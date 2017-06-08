Jerry Seinfeld: "Ik heb geen flauw benul wie dat was" Auteur: Edmond Knevels

do 08/06/2017 - 13:19 Edmond Knevels Ze scoorde wereldhits met "Tik Tok", "Blah Blah Blah" en "We R Who We R". Ze schreef "Till the world ends" voor Britney Spears en "Windows down" voor Big Time Rush. Maar vraag niet aan de Amerikaanse acteur en stand-upcomedian Jerry Seinfeld, bekend van de komische tv-serie "Seinfeld", om Kesha te herkennen. Afgelopen maandag weigerde hij haar op de rode loper van het "National Night of Laughter and Song"-evenement in Washington een knuffel te geven, wat dan weer tot een vrij gênante situatie leidde.

Tijdens een gesprek met radiopresentator Tommy McFly probeerde Kesha plots om van Seinfeld, die ze erg bewonderde, een knuffel te krijgen. Maar tot 3 keer toe weigerde hij, waardoor de 30-jarige zangeres niet anders kon dan afdruipen. Seinfeld reageerde met: "Ik heb geen flauw benul wie dat was." Toen McFly daarop antwoordde, zei Seinfeld nog: "Oké, ik wens haar het beste toe."

Het voorval lokte op Twitter onder meer volgende reacties uit:

Kesha zelf bleek het alvast niet zo erg te vinden: