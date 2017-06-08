Tijdens een gesprek met radiopresentator Tommy McFly probeerde Kesha plots om van Seinfeld, die ze erg bewonderde, een knuffel te krijgen. Maar tot 3 keer toe weigerde hij, waardoor de 30-jarige zangeres niet anders kon dan afdruipen. Seinfeld reageerde met: "Ik heb geen flauw benul wie dat was." Toen McFly daarop antwoordde, zei Seinfeld nog: "Oké, ik wens haar het beste toe."
LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger -- Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd— Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) 6 juni 2017
Het voorval lokte op Twitter onder meer volgende reacties uit:
Not knowing who Jerry Seinfeld is proves ignorance. Not knowing who Kesha is... is pretty normal. I'd say most people don't know who she is.— Carlos Dyonisio (@nerdfeliz) 6 juni 2017
Kesha is a LEGEND who has 4 #1s & has sold 100 MILLION RECORDS while Jerry seinfeld is a unkown trash. #JerrySeinfeldisOverParty pic.twitter.com/UZ0iyxyacc— Lady Gaga ♡ (@GagaNewsShade) 7 juni 2017
Ewww Jerry Seinfeld how rude! Cmon. You're not that relevant any longer. Smh. Be nice to your fans— Caroline (@123Kiki) 7 juni 2017
Jerry Seinfeld thinking he's more relevant than Kesha pic.twitter.com/39h1EUoDkS— Advil Lavigne (@410FORTIN) 7 juni 2017
What a ridiculous man, fortunately nobody knows him here in Brazil. Kesha is a love, even those who do not deserve it. pic.twitter.com/qYSoYPW6IL— JONATH∆N 🌹 (@origami_storm) 6 juni 2017
Sorry Jerry you lose points for being too cool to hug. Kesha you gain points for having an open heart. @TommyMcFLY @KeshaRose @JerrySeinfeld— Evan Kopelson (@evankopelson) 6 juni 2017
Kesha zelf bleek het alvast niet zo erg te vinden:
lots to smile about 🌈😻 pic.twitter.com/brB7OLlvS3— kesha (@KeshaRose) 6 juni 2017