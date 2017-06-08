De ontmoeting tussen Obama en Trudeau vond plaats in Montreal en dat liet de Canadese premier de wereld graag weten:
How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks @BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown. pic.twitter.com/EwJXPEkN3w— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) 7 juni 2017
Op Twitter zag men het graag gebeuren en reageerde men als volgt (de foto werd daarbij zelfs erg minutieus geanalyseerd):
The only thing that could make this cooler is if @EmmanuelMacron walked out of kitchen carrying 3 beers!— Brent Thacker (@brentdthacker) 7 juni 2017
The only thing that could make this cooler is if @EmmanuelMacron walked out of kitchen carrying 3 beers!— Brent Thacker (@brentdthacker) 7 juni 2017
^ 'Memories, light the corners of my mind— Maggie Jordan: (@MaggieJordanACN) 7 juni 2017
Misty water-colored memories, of the way we were' pic.twitter.com/5sBsG196sN
He took Barack to his hometown??! Oh, he's definitely getting a rose. pic.twitter.com/PjZaVh2j9g— STFUSusanSarandon (@AdirondackGypsy) 7 juni 2017
Oh look Trump was there too. pic.twitter.com/j2qstkizOl— Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) 7 juni 2017
Too much hotness pic.twitter.com/HyU2FWAyLc— Dorothy Zbornak 🌎 (@HilarityEnsues7) 7 juni 2017
Obama: "What do you recommend?"— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) 7 juni 2017
Trudeau: "I hear the covfefe is pretty good" pic.twitter.com/aGUgmZdBns
Obama and Trudeau had date night https://t.co/edZeeivZ3J— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) 7 juni 2017
Where is #EmmanuelMacron ?!😉 pic.twitter.com/ZQZDxrkQSM— World Politics (@physicspolitics) 7 juni 2017
my heart literally cannot handle this. Too creepy if I frame and hang it somewhere? Bedroom? What?— Lynn'esistance (@Flomousy) 7 juni 2017
This is like looking at a pic of 2 of my exes and wondering why I had to end up with the jerk.— Lisa Miller (@lisa_babyska81) 7 juni 2017
Somewhere Joe Biden is jell right now.— Chris Bennett (@Caesar_X) 7 juni 2017
I am this little piggy. pic.twitter.com/JoCnh0pShW— James West (@jameswest2010) 7 juni 2017
"I wish I knew how to quit you." The bromance continues- President Obama slips up to Montreal for private dinner with PM Justin Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/oyzTPg8WmB— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) 7 juni 2017
Macron better watch out bc Obama is about to steal his man— ruth (@retrorebla) 7 juni 2017
this is by far the hottest trolling of trump i have ever seen— Lee Perry (@likeleeperry) 7 juni 2017
7 juni 2017
Macron better watch out bc Obama is about to steal his man— ruth (@retrorebla) 7 juni 2017
eerder verschenen: