"Ik stel voor dat we een covfefe bestellen" Auteur: Edmond Knevels

do 08/06/2017 - 07:44 Edmond Knevels Een ontmoeting tussen 2 mannen, afgelopen dinsdagavond. Meer was het eigenlijk niet, al waren die 2 mannen dan wel de vorige VS-president Barack Obama en de huidige Canadese premier Justin Trudeau. Toen Obama nog president was, hadden beiden al een vrij warme en hartelijke ontmoeting, waardoor er sprake was van het begin van een "bromance". Een homosociale relatie die dus nu verder uitgewerkt werd. Althans als we Twitter mogen geloven, dat de nieuwe foto graag aangreep om onder meer andere "bromances", die van Obama en zijn vicepresident Joe Biden, of die van Trudeau met zijn "nieuwe vriend" Emmanuel Macron onder de loep te nemen. En Donald Trump bleef natuurlijk ook niet gespaard.

De ontmoeting tussen Obama en Trudeau vond plaats in Montreal en dat liet de Canadese premier de wereld graag weten:

Op Twitter zag men het graag gebeuren en reageerde men als volgt (de foto werd daarbij zelfs erg minutieus geanalyseerd):

