Britney's two biggest enemies in one pic pic.twitter.com/EUrRJuqMD0 — azor ahai (@Fighter_Pride) 4 juni 2017

Britney's voice is SO powerful, even when the mic is away from her face, she still manages to sound like on the cd 😍 https://t.co/JXaAbmXYFS — FEIM (@FeimM) 3 juni 2017

Dude that was painful to watch. — Sue me. (@Andresmontmont) 3 juni 2017

@AmPrincessOfPop she was so embarrassed she turned around 😅😭 — AMY (@britneybynes) 3 juni 2017

Did do you know that Britney Spears has managed:

-to sound exactly as her studio vocals

-sing when microphone was far away

-sing Sia vocals pic.twitter.com/miRkQhbEe6 — Captain † Blackout (@gaga_fanno1) 4 juni 2017

Omg poor thing 😱 — Kenny (@TKSKenny) 3 juni 2017