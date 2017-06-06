Labour-parlementslid: "Boris, wees niet zo’n idioot!" Auteur: Edmond Knevels

di 06/06/2017 - 10:23 Edmond Knevels "All is fair in love and war, en zeker tijdens de verkiezingsstrijd." Dat moet alvast Boris Johnson, huidig minister van Buitenlandse Zaken in de Britse regering-May, gedacht hebben, toen tijdens een tv-interview met Sky News afgelopen weekend plots een politieke concurrent van Johnson opdaagde. Toen die hem uitdaagde tot een rechtstreekse confrontatie leek Johnson niet echt geamuseerd en na een paar kleinerende opmerkingen probeerde hij Andrew Gwynne van Labour zelfs tegen de grond te duwen.

Nadat Gwynne de opmerking gemaakt had waarom Johnson niet met hem van aangezicht tot aangezicht in discussie wilde gaan, reageerde Johnson met: "Ik word hier lastig gevallen door een parlementslid van Labour, wiens naam… Andrew Gwynne. Als je wil, kom dan maar, jij slapjanus."

Dat deed Gwynne, maar omdat hij niet antwoordde zoals Johnson blijkbaar wilde, nam hij Gwynne bij de schouder en probeerde hem naar beneden te duwen. Wat bij Gwynne de opmerking "Wees niet zo’n idioot!" uitlokte. De moderator in de studio probeerde daarna orde op zaken te krijgen.

Op Twitter volgden onder meer reacties als: