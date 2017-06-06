Boris is deranged. He seems to attempt to wrestle Gwynn to the ground (1.00). Gwynn: "Don't be a pillock" https://t.co/mQ24rE2AxO — Jennie Stallwood (@JennieStallwood) 3 juni 2017

I think @GwynneMP saying "Don't be a pillock" as Boris tries to throw him to the floor has to be the highlight of #ge2017 for me 😂#bbcqt https://t.co/Oodtdr4bIP — Mark A Wright (@kingswing72) 3 juni 2017

Well, this was a mad three minutes of live news ... Involving a gatecrashing MP, a mini-bundle, and Boris being called a pillock (?) https://t.co/NeSoLX4V3H — Vicky Baker (@vickybaker) 3 juni 2017

Boris: "You big girl's blouse!"

Gwynne: "Don't be a pillock!"



How can you not love British politics 😄 https://t.co/XfqwE72kjD — Julia Macfarlane🇬🇧 (@juliamacfarlane) 3 juni 2017

I've seen footballers stretchered off for less! @GwynneMP did well to stay on his feet & continue.WTO rules?A good recovery! @GaryLineker ⚽️ — 🐝Brian(busy)Brown🐝 (@CryWolf001) 3 juni 2017