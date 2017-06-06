Nadat Gwynne de opmerking gemaakt had waarom Johnson niet met hem van aangezicht tot aangezicht in discussie wilde gaan, reageerde Johnson met: "Ik word hier lastig gevallen door een parlementslid van Labour, wiens naam… Andrew Gwynne. Als je wil, kom dan maar, jij slapjanus."
Dat deed Gwynne, maar omdat hij niet antwoordde zoals Johnson blijkbaar wilde, nam hij Gwynne bij de schouder en probeerde hem naar beneden te duwen. Wat bij Gwynne de opmerking "Wees niet zo’n idioot!" uitlokte. De moderator in de studio probeerde daarna orde op zaken te krijgen.
Things got fiery between Boris Johnson and Shadow Minister Andrew Gwynne...for the second time in five days pic.twitter.com/dQCGTtBxQS— Sky News (@SkyNews) 3 juni 2017
Op Twitter volgden onder meer reacties als:
Boris is deranged. He seems to attempt to wrestle Gwynn to the ground (1.00). Gwynn: "Don't be a pillock" https://t.co/mQ24rE2AxO— Jennie Stallwood (@JennieStallwood) 3 juni 2017
I think @GwynneMP saying "Don't be a pillock" as Boris tries to throw him to the floor has to be the highlight of #ge2017 for me 😂#bbcqt https://t.co/Oodtdr4bIP— Mark A Wright (@kingswing72) 3 juni 2017
Well, this was a mad three minutes of live news ... Involving a gatecrashing MP, a mini-bundle, and Boris being called a pillock (?) https://t.co/NeSoLX4V3H— Vicky Baker (@vickybaker) 3 juni 2017
Boris: "You big girl's blouse!"— Julia Macfarlane🇬🇧 (@juliamacfarlane) 3 juni 2017
Gwynne: "Don't be a pillock!"
How can you not love British politics 😄 https://t.co/XfqwE72kjD
I've seen footballers stretchered off for less! @GwynneMP did well to stay on his feet & continue.WTO rules?A good recovery! @GaryLineker ⚽️— 🐝Brian(busy)Brown🐝 (@CryWolf001) 3 juni 2017
Do we really want a pillock or a big girls blouse running bits of the country?— John Dante (@johndante) 3 juni 2017