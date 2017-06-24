Diploma-uitreikingen verlopen niet altijd zoals gepland Auteur: Edmond Knevels

za 24/06/2017 - 07:26 Edmond Knevels Het einde van de examens is in zicht, of is misschien al gepasseerd. En dan is het nog bang afwachten op het resultaat. Vooral voor wie afstudeert, is het nog even nagelbijten. Maar voor wie dan een heus diploma naar huis mag nemen, wordt er nog een officieel feestje georganiseerd. In aanwezigheid van ouders en vrienden ontvangen de afgestudeerden met veel trots hun eindresultaat. Toch verloopt dat niet altijd zoals gepland. Maar dit maakt dit onvergetelijke evenement nog meer onvergetelijk. Of in ieder geval grappiger, zoals uit deze selectie moge blijken.

1. Ben ik grappig, of ben ik grappig?...

2. Die verdomde trappen toch…

3. Even een showtje opvoeren…

4. Wat vliegt er daar in mijn richting?...

5. Hoge hakken zijn niet altijd een goed idee (1)…

6. Ik gevallen? Dat is mijn workout…

7. Als Sergio dat kan, dan ik toch ook…

8. Hoge hakken zijn niet altijd een goed idee (2)…

9. Ziet ‘m doen, ziet ‘m doen…

10. Dit is hier toch een feestje, niet?