1. Ben ik grappig, of ben ik grappig?...
Epic FAIL during graduation... LOL - https://t.co/WN8R1yYZbz pic.twitter.com/4Nmh0mVTry— Fanto Ramo (@fan85) 23 mei 2016
2. Die verdomde trappen toch…
3. Even een showtje opvoeren…
I have no regrets! Everyone RT this to get this viral @nmhsclassof2016 #BackflipFail #Epicfail2016 #GraduationFail pic.twitter.com/3Lx3N8CXMp— Phillip Nguy (@XForgetfulPhilX) 20 juni 2016
4. Wat vliegt er daar in mijn richting?...
UT had to serve me one last L before I left. pic.twitter.com/VWM7oSwbdL— daggone villain (@meagnacarta) 22 mei 2016
5. Hoge hakken zijn niet altijd een goed idee (1)…
6. Ik gevallen? Dat is mijn workout…
7. Als Sergio dat kan, dan ik toch ook…
8. Hoge hakken zijn niet altijd een goed idee (2)…
#Watch Epic #GraduationFail High Heel problems! #OhLawd 😂🙌 Shout out to #ClassOf2015 @shoboyshow #FindShoboy pic.twitter.com/qlOpz1Rh7T— Edgar Shoboy Sotelo (@elshoboy) 18 mei 2015
9. Ziet ‘m doen, ziet ‘m doen…
Official* advice: do not attempt backflips at Graduation#Graduationfail— Law at Uni of Hull (@lawhulluni) 11 juli 2016
*Not really pic.twitter.com/dhvnlebFpd
10. Dit is hier toch een feestje, niet?
"So what are your plans for after graduation!" pic.twitter.com/igzx9Y6cMi— The Struggle Bus (@FactsOrDie) 9 juni 2016