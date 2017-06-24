Auteur: Edmond Knevels

Edmond Knevels Het einde van de examens is in zicht, of is misschien al gepasseerd. En dan is het nog bang afwachten op het resultaat. Vooral voor wie afstudeert, is het nog even nagelbijten. Maar voor wie dan een heus diploma naar huis mag nemen, wordt er nog een officieel feestje georganiseerd. In aanwezigheid van ouders en vrienden ontvangen de afgestudeerden met veel trots hun eindresultaat. Toch verloopt dat niet altijd zoals gepland. Maar dit maakt dit onvergetelijke evenement nog meer onvergetelijk. Of in ieder geval grappiger, zoals uit deze selectie moge blijken.