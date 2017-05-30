"Wie zijn toch die idioten van de andere kant van de oceaan?" Auteur: Edmond Knevels

di 30/05/2017 - 15:31 Edmond Knevels Het is natuurlijk maar een momentopname, maar meestal zijn het dergelijke foto’s die viraal gaan. Het overkwam alleszins Donald Trump vorige week tijdens zijn bezoek aan de paus. Paus Franciscus bleek nauwelijks een glimlach op het gezicht te krijgen, behalve toen hij met Melania een grapje durfde te maken over de omvang van de VS-president. Het zou wellicht anders zijn als de immer charmante Canadese premier Justin Trudeau op bezoek zou komen, dacht men. Maar opnieuw liet de paus zich op een afgestreken gezicht, alsof hij daar met volle tegenzin was, betrappen. En dus zochten sociale media uit wat er aan de hand was.

Donald Trump en zijn gevolg konden paus Franciscus vorige week blijkbaar niet charmeren:

Maar alle spot ten spijt, ook Justin Trudeau, die het afgelopen weekend op sociale media nog de hemel ingeprezen werd voor zijn (b)romance met Emmanuel Macron, kreeg de paus niet aan het lachen tijdens het officiële fotomoment:

AP

"Hoe zou dat komen?", vroeg Twitter zich vertwijfeld af. Misschien lag het aan volgende redenen: