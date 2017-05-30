The cool pope never smiles, it's not his #brand https://t.co/dLDcxoRYjJ — Emma Schützkowski (@emmaschuetz) 29 mei 2017

@emmaschuetz he always smiled

mostly when he see regular people pic.twitter.com/x3fmyUKjJa — dror peled MD (@peledror) 29 mei 2017

@ShotoDan2016 @CdnPress = no he just knows another loser when he meets one. Who are these idiots from across the Atlantic? — jill watson (@jillwatson5) 29 mei 2017

@blitzercon @CdnPress He could perform an exorcism with just his resting Pope face. — DanJustDan (@ShotoDan2016) 29 mei 2017

@CdnPress The Pope is still getting over his meeting with Trump, apparently. — DanJustDan (@ShotoDan2016) 29 mei 2017

Pope is having a rough week. https://t.co/DBGSih9HOB — Shanta Lee Meeder (@shantaleemeeder) 29 mei 2017

@theophagist must be resting pope face now because the good boy pope would never frown at a leftist — Pode ⚔ (@podeistaken) 30 mei 2017

The Pope is basically every kid that has to take a gizillion pictures with relatives on their first holy communion pic.twitter.com/DszYwsEBCz — Aaron Vallely (@Vallmeister) 29 mei 2017

Maybe Pope Francis just doesn't like politicians. pic.twitter.com/ZF0tw3lZEQ — Matt Harris (@mattfharris) 29 mei 2017

Pope: "I am still waiting for Obama."

Aide: "But Justin Trudeau is very nice and good looking!"

Pope: pic.twitter.com/PzBIGjLPl4 — Kathleen Matthews (@Bookgirl96) 29 mei 2017

@ShotoDan2016 @CdnPress Trudeau was family friends with Fidel Castro. Guessing that is a factor. — SpaceKujira (@SpaceKujira) 29 mei 2017