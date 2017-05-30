Donald Trump en zijn gevolg konden paus Franciscus vorige week blijkbaar niet charmeren:
Pope Francis is literally my favorite angsty teen pic.twitter.com/2lOab6gv2J— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) 24 mei 2017
Pope: "I want to go home"— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) 24 mei 2017
Aide: "You are home"
"I hate this"
"Just smile"
"These people are awful"
"Be nice"
"I want an ice cream" pic.twitter.com/zBwvOb5nQE
Maar alle spot ten spijt, ook Justin Trudeau, die het afgelopen weekend op sociale media nog de hemel ingeprezen werd voor zijn (b)romance met Emmanuel Macron, kreeg de paus niet aan het lachen tijdens het officiële fotomoment:
"Hoe zou dat komen?", vroeg Twitter zich vertwijfeld af. Misschien lag het aan volgende redenen:
The cool pope never smiles, it's not his #brand https://t.co/dLDcxoRYjJ— Emma Schützkowski (@emmaschuetz) 29 mei 2017
@emmaschuetz he always smiled— dror peled MD (@peledror) 29 mei 2017
mostly when he see regular people pic.twitter.com/x3fmyUKjJa
@ShotoDan2016 @CdnPress = no he just knows another loser when he meets one. Who are these idiots from across the Atlantic?— jill watson (@jillwatson5) 29 mei 2017
@blitzercon @CdnPress He could perform an exorcism with just his resting Pope face.— DanJustDan (@ShotoDan2016) 29 mei 2017
@CdnPress The Pope is still getting over his meeting with Trump, apparently.— DanJustDan (@ShotoDan2016) 29 mei 2017
Pope is having a rough week. https://t.co/DBGSih9HOB— Shanta Lee Meeder (@shantaleemeeder) 29 mei 2017
@theophagist must be resting pope face now because the good boy pope would never frown at a leftist— Pode ⚔ (@podeistaken) 30 mei 2017
The Pope is basically every kid that has to take a gizillion pictures with relatives on their first holy communion pic.twitter.com/DszYwsEBCz— Aaron Vallely (@Vallmeister) 29 mei 2017
Maybe Pope Francis just doesn't like politicians. pic.twitter.com/ZF0tw3lZEQ— Matt Harris (@mattfharris) 29 mei 2017
Pope: "I am still waiting for Obama."— Kathleen Matthews (@Bookgirl96) 29 mei 2017
Aide: "But Justin Trudeau is very nice and good looking!"
Pope: pic.twitter.com/PzBIGjLPl4
@ShotoDan2016 @CdnPress Trudeau was family friends with Fidel Castro. Guessing that is a factor.— SpaceKujira (@SpaceKujira) 29 mei 2017
It turns out that it's called "resting Pope's face." RPF. pic.twitter.com/F8lILE2Gd3— Stephano (@primal_tweet) 29 mei 2017
@emmaschuetz @coachrebeccamoo pic.twitter.com/Y03O7N4yGl— Fearless Girl (@cjgofs) 30 mei 2017