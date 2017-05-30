Donald en Melania hand in hand: altijd spannend

Donald Trump wil met Melania hand in hand de trap af in Rome. Maar Melania heeft meer aandacht voor haar kapsel dan voor haar Donald. Gisteren in Tel Aviv was er al heel wat te doen over het vreemde handengedrag van beiden.

