Anne Geddes op nieuwswebsite Huffington Post: "Ik heb altijd met mijn familie gegrapt dat, als ik 60 word, ik wil weten wat er met mijn baby’s gebeurd is. Vorig jaar ben ik dan op zoek gegaan naar een update van hun leven."
"Wat blijkt? Sommigen hebben deelgenomen aan de Olympische Spelen in Rio. Ofwel studeren ze nog en staan op het punt hun diploma te halen, ofwel zijn ze de wijde wereld ingetrokken. Sommigen hebben zelfs al kinderen. Het voelt leuk om dit van hen te vernemen."
"Bovendien is het fijn om die oude foto’s opnieuw te zien en vast te stellen dat ze de tand des tijds hebben doorstaan. Wat toen ook wel de bedoeling was toen ik die baby’s op dat moment fotografeerde. Ik wilde een foto op zo’n manier maken dat hij 20, 30 en 40 jaar later ook nog relevant zou zijn."
"Verhalen van ouders met premature baby’s die me vertellen hoe die foto’s hen aangemoedigd hebben om verder te gaan, dat ze zien dat hun baby er ook zal geraken, ik heb zoveel van die verhalen gehoord."
"Voor mij zijn baby’s het ultieme voorbeeld van een nieuw begin. Ouders kennen dat gevoel dat, eens de baby er is, ze beseffen dat hij of zij er is om van de wereld een betere plaats te maken."
Hier beneden publiceren we een aantal recente updates van de Geddes-baby’s, inclusief hun verhaal. Meer verhalen kunt u vinden op de Instagram-account van Geddes.
BABY, LOOK AT YOU NOW! Here's another blast from the past - way back in those frantic days of shooting for greeting cards - and look what one of my little Easter bunnies has grown in to - a handsome 23 year old! From Helen (Danyon's mother) "Danyon was a baby Easter bunny in 1994. His bunny suit was too small and he burst out of it. Now he is 23 and 6'4"! Still photogenic! At secondary school he played football and was keeper for several years as well as the Captain of the first eleven. In his final year he was Head Boy. He is currently doing his Masters in Public Health at the University of Auckland. He also rows competitively for Auckland Rowing Club. When not doing these things he is conquering the ancient world or at the beach. He loves cats and has been known to rescue stray kittens". Spoken like a true mum Helen! You must be super proud. Oh and Danyon - now all your friends will know you were the sweet little bunny all those years ago ☺️.
BABY, LOOK AT YOU NOW! Way back in 1994 sweet little 2 week old Erin became a "Toadstool Fairy" for my first coffee table book "Down in the Garden". And here's Erin today - 22 years old and enjoying life in Wellington, New Zealand. With a strong passion for environmental issues, Erin took part in a Sir Peter Blake Leadership Course and at 17 was invited to be a youth delegate for New Zealand at the Rio+20 Sustainability Conference in Brazil. She went on to complete an Environmental Science and Biology Degree with The University of Auckland! Way to go Erin - I too am passionate about nature and environmental issues - in fact everyone should be! Nature has been my inspiration since the beginning of my 30 year career - have you noticed that Mother Nature never gets her colors wrong?
BABY, LOOK AT YOU NOW! Who remembers The Potting Shed from my first book "Down in the Garden"? Tiny 6 month old Ashleigh was a cute little teddy bear in one of the pots, which by the way were all hand painted by local art students in New Zealand. Here's Ashleigh today, an author in her own right - who's working on her third book and also has her own book review website called The Literature Hub. Ashleigh has a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in Creative Writing and works part time as the Education Coordinator for Papakura Museum in NZ. Well done Ashleigh - I'm proud of you! But yikes! All my babies are growing up way too fast 😳!
BABY, LOOK AT YOU NOW! Look what cute little yellow chicks turn in to! 22 years ago when I was shooting for my first book "Down in the Garden", sweet little Brittany came to the studio with a yellow pacifier firmly in place, and she had that look on her face as if to say "remove it at your peril" 😳 So I just went with the flow, thinking what a stroke of luck that it was the perfect color! She was just learning to sit so we propped her up underneath with a soft foam pad. Here's Brittany today a beautiful bride at her March 2016 wedding. She works in aged care, assisting the elderly in their own homes on the Gold Coast, Australia. Congratulations Brittany - you look gorgeous 😍 I have some wedding news as well - my own daughter Stephanie is getting married this weekend too so I'll be mother of the bride for the 2nd time!
BABIES, LOOK AT YOU NOW! Back in 1993 when I photographed 7 month old twins Alexandra & Myles, I described them as the very essence of what I love about babies - those wonderful rolls and fabulous tummies! Look at the twins today - well travelled 24 year olds. Alex has a Bachelor of Communications degree majoring in Public Relations and Media, and Myles is a builder! They are both living in their home town in New Zealand. It was wonderful to hear how well you're both doing and hi to your mum Jenni!