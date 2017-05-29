Bewakingsbeelden aan het benzinestation registreerden het voorval als volgt:
Smith op nieuwswebsite WISN: "Ik vroeg me onmiddellijk af: wat moet ik nu doen? Eerst me op mijn handtas concentreren? Of toch maar op de auto? Het prijskaartje van mijn wagen flitste dan door mijn hoofd."
"Ik had niets verdachts opgemerkt, totdat ik plots iemand in mijn auto zag zitten. Overkomt mij dit nu? Hij lachte gewoon naar mij. Dat irriteerde me ronduit. Door plots te remmen probeerde hij me van de auto te werpen. En hij bleef maar lachen." Uiteindelijk gaf de dief het op. Smith kon nog ternauwernood haar wagen zelf tot stilstand brengen.
"Het was zeker niet mijn verstandigste en meest overwogen beslissing ooit. Maar ik volgde gewoon mijn instinct."
Op sociale media waren de reacties erg verdeeld over de gewaagde aanpak van Smith. Voor de ene is ze een heuse heldin die niet bij de pakken bleef zitten, voor de andere is ze dan weer eerder een zottin die haar leven waagt voor iets banaals als een auto:
