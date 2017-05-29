Vrouw verrast autodief: heldin of zottin? Auteur: Edmond Knevels

ma 29/05/2017 - 08:22 Edmond Knevels Toen begin vorige week Melissa Smith even bijtankte aan een benzinestation in Milwaukee, VS, sprong plots een man in haar wagen en probeerde ermee weg te rijden. Dat liet de jonge vrouw niet zomaar gebeuren en ze smeet zich op de motorkap. Maar de dief liet zich niet onmiddellijk ontmoedigen en begon te rijden. Gelukkig zag hij tijdig in dat hij met een harde tante te maken had en gaf hij zijn diefstalpoging op. Maar het had anders kunnen aflopen voor Smith, die dat achteraf ook besefte. Ook op sociale media waren de reacties verdeeld.

Bewakingsbeelden aan het benzinestation registreerden het voorval als volgt:

Smith op nieuwswebsite WISN: "Ik vroeg me onmiddellijk af: wat moet ik nu doen? Eerst me op mijn handtas concentreren? Of toch maar op de auto? Het prijskaartje van mijn wagen flitste dan door mijn hoofd."

"Ik had niets verdachts opgemerkt, totdat ik plots iemand in mijn auto zag zitten. Overkomt mij dit nu? Hij lachte gewoon naar mij. Dat irriteerde me ronduit. Door plots te remmen probeerde hij me van de auto te werpen. En hij bleef maar lachen." Uiteindelijk gaf de dief het op. Smith kon nog ternauwernood haar wagen zelf tot stilstand brengen.

"Het was zeker niet mijn verstandigste en meest overwogen beslissing ooit. Maar ik volgde gewoon mijn instinct."

Op sociale media waren de reacties erg verdeeld over de gewaagde aanpak van Smith. Voor de ene is ze een heuse heldin die niet bij de pakken bleef zitten, voor de andere is ze dan weer eerder een zottin die haar leven waagt voor iets banaals als een auto: