Ivanka Trump twitterde woensdag dus volgend bericht:
Human trafficking is a pervasive humanitarian epidemic both domestically and abroad. Together we are working to combat this critical issue. pic.twitter.com/Py6a89Mcth— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) 17 mei 2017
Bij nader inzicht bleek Ivanka geen functie te hebben:
the White House staffer in charge of printing out these things doesn't know what Ivanka does either https://t.co/o5SNhnrwjy— (⌐■_■) (@dorseyshaw) 17 mei 2017
En dus vroeg men zich op Twitter onmiddellijk af: "Tja, als zelfs het Witte Huis het al niet weet, wat doet Ivanka Trump dan eigenlijk voor werk?" De mogelijkheden bleken oneindig. We maakten volgende selectie:
@dorseyshaw pic.twitter.com/c9wyZjkftJ— darth:™ (@darth) 17 mei 2017
@dorseyshaw @NetworkJunkyz Daughter?— Sandi Logan (@SandiHLogan) 18 mei 2017
@dorseyshaw @owillis HRH Ivanka, Pretty Pretty Princess of Trumplandia would be too on the nose I guess— Stacie (@Chasing_Stacie) 17 mei 2017
@dorseyshaw @IvankaTrump— meta (@metaquest) 17 mei 2017
Secretary of Enriching Ivanka Trump
@dorseyshaw Here's Ivanka's nameplate for meetings. Your welcome. pic.twitter.com/30tdtFWATu— scottwalkerwatch (@scottwalkerwtch) 17 mei 2017
@dorseyshaw @Resistance459 "FLOTUS?— Ryan J. Kaz ❄️🌊🌎 (@RyanJKaz) 18 mei 2017
@dorseyshaw @WEBBRBA Everyone knows what she does lol. She's the President of the United States.— Jesse Hutchinson (@JesseHutch) 18 mei 2017
@dorseyshaw @PolitikMasFina Daddy's Girl ?— Alt To Know Better (@LeftofLondon) 17 mei 2017
@dorseyshaw @IvankaTrump name tag should say "Made in China"— (((R_Singa))) (@R_Singer1) 18 mei 2017
@dorseyshaw @darth I think they got it correct by leaving it blank: she does nothing.— me me (@hunters1977) 17 mei 2017
@dorseyshaw And if Trump and KellyAnne were in charge of it, it may look like this.... pic.twitter.com/61LSOxgj1n— Laura (@Laurr36) 18 mei 2017
@dorseyshaw Because Ivanka trump isn't really working ‼️— cookie (@Redheaddiva79) 17 mei 2017
@dorseyshaw Head of Babysitting— BrendaClark (@bclark92078) 17 mei 2017
@Oooooo_Donna @dorseyshaw "designer". She rips off other people's designs— bitchyoly (@delle59) 18 mei 2017
@dorseyshaw @mrosestl pic.twitter.com/pT3Ju2IzvF— Michael R. Hamel👀❤⛳ (@MHGURU) 17 mei 2017
@darth @dorseyshaw pic.twitter.com/xQojBTc03v— Amber Smiles Jones (@TruSmilesJones) 17 mei 2017
@dorseyshaw @DevinGoldenberg I thought she was the White House Entertainment Liaison. #Resist #TrumpRussia #TheResistance #wednesdaywisdom pic.twitter.com/rtyNi6m66v— C.T. (@Iservedrinks) 17 mei 2017