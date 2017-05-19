"Tja, wat doet Ivanka Trump eigenlijk voor werk?" Auteur: Edmond Knevels

vr 19/05/2017 - 14:18 Edmond Knevels Met enige trots kondigde Ivanka Trump woensdag een meeting aan waarbij de bestrijding van mensenhandel centraal stond. Maar in tegenstelling tot de deelnemers stond op het naamkaartje van de dochter van de VS-president géén omschrijving van haar functie. Waarop snel geconcludeerd werd dat zelfs de medewerker van het Witte Huis, die de naamkaartjes moest klaarmaken, niet wist wat haar eigenlijke functie is. Officieel zou ze "assistente van de president" zijn. Maar Twitter had zo zijn eigen gedacht wat er op het kaartje had moeten staan.

Ivanka Trump twitterde woensdag dus volgend bericht:

Bij nader inzicht bleek Ivanka geen functie te hebben:

En dus vroeg men zich op Twitter onmiddellijk af: "Tja, als zelfs het Witte Huis het al niet weet, wat doet Ivanka Trump dan eigenlijk voor werk?" De mogelijkheden bleken oneindig. We maakten volgende selectie: