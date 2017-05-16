De epische strijd versloeg alvast andere tv-hoogtepunten als het karaoke-optreden van Michelle Obama bij James Corden en de "battle of the bastards" uit "Game of thrones":
It's just won a #BAFTATV Award, so here it is! The most heart-stopping chase of all time... Snakes vs Baby Iguana. #PlanetEarth2 #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/WrcG8IjZXo— BBC One (@BBCOne) 14 mei 2017
Op Twitter bleek men nog altijd erg onder de indruk van de beelden:
@BBCOne @Rakpenguin63 I couldn't bear to watch it again— Silver (@silver_mfc) 14 mei 2017
@BBCOne NO! WHY WOULD YOU SHOW ME THIS AGAIN! Haven't got over the horror yet! 😱😱😱— ❄️Princess Anna 🌸 (@mrsspanner) 14 mei 2017
@BBCOne @ERMurray I was amazed when I watched that the first time and still amazed!— Rebecca Perkin (@RebeccaPerkin) 14 mei 2017
@silver_mfc @BBCOne It is always hard, even when you know the outcome.— Rose (@Rakpenguin63) 14 mei 2017
@BBCOne That's just too many snakes. Iguana 1 snakes 0. Superb drama. Best chase ever.— rob grey (@renovationgb) 14 mei 2017