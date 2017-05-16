"Het was horror de eerste keer, en dat is het nog altijd" Auteur: Edmond Knevels

di 16/05/2017 - 09:36 Edmond Knevels De Britten zaten er eind vorig jaar voor op het puntje van hun stoel en daarom werd het fragment afgelopen zondag tijdens de uitreiking van de TV Bafta’s dan ook gelauwerd als "Beste tv-moment van 2016". Toen deed de strijd op leven en dood van een jonge leguaan tegen een legertje slangen in het programma "Planet earth" eenieders hart sneller staan en de beelden gingen op het internet dan ook snel viraal. Ook nu opnieuw, want het blijft, zoals de Britse nieuwwebsite Metro het formuleerde, "an absolutely mind-blowing battle".

De epische strijd versloeg alvast andere tv-hoogtepunten als het karaoke-optreden van Michelle Obama bij James Corden en de "battle of the bastards" uit "Game of thrones":

Op Twitter bleek men nog altijd erg onder de indruk van de beelden: