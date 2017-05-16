Sean Spicer in SNL: "Spicey is back, Sarah is out!"

In de nieuwste episode van "Saturday Night Live" maakt Sean Spicer (actrice Melissa McCarthy) korte metten met witte huis-woordvoerder ad interim Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Maar even later twijfelt hij toch aan zijn toekomst. Staat zijn job nu ter discussie of niet? In NY gaat hij op zoek naar president Trump.

yt

Sean Spicer in SNL: "Spicey is back, Sarah is out!"

In de nieuwste episode van "Saturday Night Live" maakt Sean Spicer (actrice Melissa McCarthy) korte metten met witte huis-woordvoerder ad interim Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Maar even later twijfelt hij toch aan zijn toekomst. Staat zijn job nu ter discussie of niet? In NY gaat hij op zoek naar president Trump.