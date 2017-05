@Kowenmoffor @CraigSJ @yashar He can have all the privacy he wants at home, but to tell the staff at work not to approach him is pretty absurd. — Mark Bradley (@Markiezy) 10 mei 2017

Its harsh but I can understand his intentions. Give Steve Harvey a break. Even super stars need their "me time" pic.twitter.com/Oa8V0yoh5C — Ivan Ornelas (@IvanOrnelas2) 11 mei 2017

Steve Harvey was like "Don't touch me, breath my way, sneeze, look or THINK near me!" Lol pic.twitter.com/Bx2BYpZIjq — Darius Osborne (@DariusAOsborne) 11 mei 2017

Staff workers about to knock on Steve Harvey door just getting that e-mail! 😂 pic.twitter.com/E4MW7zyDVx — Kevin Tolliver (@KevinTolliver1) 11 mei 2017