ma 15/05/2017 - 08:37 Edmond Knevels De druk was van de ketel, zo leek het afgelopen zaterdag tijdens het Eurovisiesongfestival toen de Roemeense deelnemer Alex Florea een welgemeende smakkerd op het gezicht van de jodelende Ilinca plaatste, na het zingen van hun "Yodel it". De 18-jarige leek daardoor zodanig verrast, dat er zelfs een moment van afgrijzen op haar gezicht af te lezen viel. Al maakte dat gevoel toch weer snel plaats voor een brede glimlach. Maar Twitter zou Twitter niet zijn, mochten ze dit moment ongemerkt laten voorbijgaan en dus kreeg "the creepy kiss" extra aandacht op sociale media, tot in de VS toe. We maakten volgende selectie.