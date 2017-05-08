Just so unfair pic.twitter.com/GWntjs0MeI— Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) 7 mei 2017
@jonlovett All I can say is if Canada & France want to come help us install rightful winner of the election, an army of women shall be by their side— CM (@carisem) 7 mei 2017
congrats to france for electing a not crazy president but you still let anne hathaway die a penniless prostitute— Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) 7 mei 2017
This is the first time the French version of anything has had a happier ending.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) 7 mei 2017
@jonlovett @amritaIQ There, I fixed it. #Presidentielle2017 pic.twitter.com/NiexaKNmxI— ▶ 9 E 3 K ™◀ (@9e3k) 7 mei 2017
Oh god I just realized the new President of France is younger than me.— Julie Plec (@julieplec) 7 mei 2017
@realDonaldTrump America should accept #MarieLePen voters as political refugees!— Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) 7 mei 2017
Thank you to France not just for not electing a Nazi, but also for making all those films with casual male nudity over the years— Adam (@adamjmoussa) 7 mei 2017
Congratulations France for choosing wisely!!!!! 🇫🇷 (I’m sure we helped in our small way by showing them what not to choose.) Yay!!!!— reggie watts (@reggiewatts) 7 mei 2017
@jonlovett I mean.........Come on!! pic.twitter.com/dcpM0koG8S— Braxton (@itsBraxtonR) 7 mei 2017
@Green_Footballs @realDonaldTrump The French people didn't want this: pic.twitter.com/8TYKNfwfdK— Julia (@Julieta451) 7 mei 2017
Best thing that's happened to France since Johnny Depp moved back to America.— Tom Henry (@thegreatgatsby) 7 mei 2017
I see in France the winner is the person with the most votes. What's wrong with them?— James Kelly (@JamesKelly) 7 mei 2017
@realDonaldTrump I'm thinking France took one look at the horror show going on over here and said non merci. pic.twitter.com/gjQblsDztm— Al Bundy (@ThreeTouchDowns) 8 mei 2017
Me from 2002: so what's 2017 like— a girl called Chaz (@xarexerax) 7 mei 2017
Me, 2017: well, France is about 40% Nazis
02: Holy shit
17: also, that's the good news
@walegates @realDonaldTrump Obama wins again. So much winning!— Ashley Andrade (@Ashand91) 7 mei 2017
@realDonaldTrump You "very much look forward"? France's new President speaks English better than you do. Quel dommage.— Benjamin Byron Davis (@Tooda) 7 mei 2017
@jonlovett @andylassner Beat ya to it! pic.twitter.com/zhk9jowSkH— Mallory (@MdotClure) 7 mei 2017