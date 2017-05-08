Just so unfair pic.twitter.com/GWntjs0MeI — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) 7 mei 2017

@jonlovett All I can say is if Canada & France want to come help us install rightful winner of the election, an army of women shall be by their side — CM (@carisem) 7 mei 2017

congrats to france for electing a not crazy president but you still let anne hathaway die a penniless prostitute — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) 7 mei 2017

This is the first time the French version of anything has had a happier ending. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) 7 mei 2017

Oh god I just realized the new President of France is younger than me. — Julie Plec (@julieplec) 7 mei 2017

@realDonaldTrump America should accept #MarieLePen voters as political refugees! — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) 7 mei 2017

Thank you to France not just for not electing a Nazi, but also for making all those films with casual male nudity over the years — Adam (@adamjmoussa) 7 mei 2017

Congratulations France for choosing wisely!!!!! 🇫🇷 (I’m sure we helped in our small way by showing them what not to choose.) Yay!!!! — reggie watts (@reggiewatts) 7 mei 2017

Best thing that's happened to France since Johnny Depp moved back to America. — Tom Henry (@thegreatgatsby) 7 mei 2017

I see in France the winner is the person with the most votes. What's wrong with them? — James Kelly (@JamesKelly) 7 mei 2017

@realDonaldTrump I'm thinking France took one look at the horror show going on over here and said non merci. pic.twitter.com/gjQblsDztm — Al Bundy (@ThreeTouchDowns) 8 mei 2017

Me from 2002: so what's 2017 like

Me, 2017: well, France is about 40% Nazis

02: Holy shit

17: also, that's the good news — a girl called Chaz (@xarexerax) 7 mei 2017