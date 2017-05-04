Tories on hearing that Diane Abbott's doing the media rounds today pic.twitter.com/quu0RizvIz — Ben Astley (@benjastley) 2 mei 2017

'Where's Diane Abbott? I'm not working for £30 a year!' pic.twitter.com/Q4tNSDd5mN — Mo'mentum (@momentumtrumpt1) 2 mei 2017

Will Labour see a poll boost today after its most skilled media spokesperson Diane Abbott does a round of interviews? pic.twitter.com/s6H3JpHJ7t — Labourgeddon (@OffencePolice) 2 mei 2017

Perhaps Diane Abbot could make use of one of these? pic.twitter.com/J9BCY2FG1r — Teresa Blackburn🖋 (@Franklyaghost) 2 mei 2017

@momentumtrumpt1 @Nigel721 Vote Labour????? 'We will spend £100,000,000,00 no wait £2.50 no wait £538.65 on arithmetic classes" — Bob Kerr (@robykerr) 2 mei 2017

@PCollinsTimes @SirBasilBrush She had all the right numbers - just not necessarily in the right order — Arthur Foxache (@ArthurFoxache1) 2 mei 2017

A 5 minute interview with Diane Abbott should be this year's Conservative Party Political Broadcast. — Robbie Travers (@RobbieTravers) 2 mei 2017

@benjastley She is an embarrassment and an absolute clown. Labour are doomed — Vinnie Jordan (@vinniej45) 2 mei 2017

My car failed its MOT this week, but luckily it'll cost about the same as 10 of Diane Abbott's new police officers to get fixed. #GE2017 — James Cleverly (@JamesCleverly) 2 mei 2017

When asked about Diane Abbott's car crash interview, Jeremy Corbyn stated that he was "not embarrassed in the slightest". pic.twitter.com/UDo9qLsKkA — Rob Howland (@HowlandRobin) 2 mei 2017

@PCollinsTimes @toadmeister I think the poor woman is punch drunk trying to defend Labour's policies. — Bertie Poole (@sonduh) 2 mei 2017

@OffencePolice That is Brilliant, Maybe Harry Hill could Present a weekly show about her This is what Another Harry thought pic.twitter.com/I0e9vm2ZWi — ROBERT ROBSON (@UK_is_ONE) 2 mei 2017