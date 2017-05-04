"Ze heeft duidelijk een telraam met houten kralen nodig" Auteur: Edmond Knevels

do 04/05/2017 - 08:18 Edmond Knevels Tijdens een verkiezingscampagne kan je maar beter goed voorbereid zijn. Dat was alleszins niet het geval voor de Britse politica Diane Abbott, die al sedert 1987 in het Lagerhuis zetelt en momenteel een van de belangrijke pionnen voor Labour is in de komende parlementsverkiezingen in Groot-Brittannië, begin juni. Maar tijdens een interview in het ochtendprogramma van de commerciële radiozender LBC maakte Abbott er zo’n rommeltje van, dat spottende reacties op sociale media daarna zelfs evident leken.

Abbott, die de afgelopen jaren als schaduwminister fungeert van de Britse minister van Binnenlandse Zaken, werd door presentator Nick Ferrari gevraagd hoe Labour de uitbreiding van het politiecorps met 10.000 eenheden zou financieren. Was het met 300.000 pond? Wat dan wel erg weinig was per agent. Of was het met 80 miljoen pond? Voor 250.000 politieagenten dan? Maar dat laatste cijfer kwam volgens Abbott van Ferrari, die dat ontkende? Het was in ieder geval duidelijk dat de schaduwminister de "Car Crash Political Interview of the Year Award", zoals nieuwswebsite The Telegraph besloot, zou winnen:

Abbott ontkende daarna dat ze de juiste cijfers niet kende. En dat ze in andere interviews wél de juiste cijfers vermeld had. Labour-voorzitter Jeremy Corbyn liet intussen weten het volste vertrouwen in Abbott te hebben. "Ik voel helemaal geen schaamte bij het horen van dit interview, Abbott heeft zich immers meermaals gecorrigeerd wat de cijfers betreft", aldus Corbyn op BBC. De voormalige Labour-adviseur Kevin Meagher vond op nieuwswebsite Express dan weer dat Abbotts vergissingen "onvergeeflijk" waren en "een voorbeeld waren van onprofessioneel aan politiek doen".

Het hoeft geen betoog dat Abbott op sociale media snel kop van Jut was:
 

eerder verschenen: