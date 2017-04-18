Kelly Clarkson krijgt de slappe lach na gemiste noot Auteur: Edmond Knevels

di 18/04/2017 - 10:16 Edmond Knevels Jezelf relativeren. Het is vaak moeilijk in een wereldje van celebrity’s die alleen maar perfect lijken. Maar daar heeft Kelly Clarkson lak aan. Dat ze tijdens een recente studio-opname een hoge noot helemaal naar de verdoemenis zong, deelde ze blijkbaar maar al te graag met haar fans. En die zagen haar daardoor nog liever, zo bleek uit de reacties achteraf.

"Daar moeten we een ringtone van maken", concludeerde de muziekproducer die met Clarkson samenwerkte op het moment van de valse noot. Clarkson, die wereldhits scoorde met onder meer "Since U been gone" en "Because of you", kreeg daarna de slappe lach. "Wat weer bewijst hoe menselijk ze is", concludeerden diverse nieuwsmedia.

Het filmpje ging de afgelopen dagen viraal en haar fans genoten ervan: