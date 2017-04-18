"Daar moeten we een ringtone van maken", concludeerde de muziekproducer die met Clarkson samenwerkte op het moment van de valse noot. Clarkson, die wereldhits scoorde met onder meer "Since U been gone" en "Because of you", kreeg daarna de slappe lach. "Wat weer bewijst hoe menselijk ze is", concludeerden diverse nieuwsmedia.
....that time you think, damn, I'm about to nail this ....and then you don't 😂😭 #inthestudio #whatthehellwasthat 😳 pic.twitter.com/Nl0GwMZMLx— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) 10 april 2017
Het filmpje ging de afgelopen dagen viraal en haar fans genoten ervan:
@kelly_clarkson Lmao I've never seen something so funny 😂— brandon ✖ (@skiesofvodka) 16 april 2017
@kelly_clarkson Happy spirit— _Jayda1989 (@rebornonmars) 15 april 2017
@kelly_clarkson Love how you just crack yourself up! Have fun making beautiful music! Can't wait to hear the finished product!— Daymary Lopez (@Dami2387) 13 april 2017
@kelly_clarkson That sounded like you were having an orgasm. 😂— Jon Dillon (@JonD122480) 11 april 2017
@kelly_clarkson I'm so glad you can laugh at yourself like this bc not many people would post it that is amazing 🤣— Cody Ray (@CodyRayMusic) 10 april 2017