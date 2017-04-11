"Ludacris, waarom lijkt je lichaam op een onverschillige Garfield?" Auteur: Edmond Knevels

di 11/04/2017 - 15:14 Edmond Knevels Het was onmiddellijk duidelijk dat de spieren en de sixpack die rapper/hiphopper Ludacris in zijn nieuwste video toonde, nep waren. Al had niet iedereen dat door, zo bleek al snel uit reacties op Twitter. Bovendien oogde het resultaat zo belachelijk, dat ook opmerkelijke vergelijkingen snel hun weg naar Twitter vonden. Ludacris zelf speelde maar al te graag in op de hele heisa, waardoor de video van zijn nieuwste single, "Vitamin D", nog meer aandacht kreeg.

Ludacris is bij ons vooral gekend van de hits "Yeah", met Usher, en "Break your heart", met Taio Cruz. Gisteren stuurde hij de video van zijn nieuwste nummer de wereld in. Wellicht als tegengewicht voor de schaars geklede vrouwen liet de 39-jarige rapper zich ook van zijn mooiste kant zien. Die mooie kant deed dus menig wenkbrauw fronsen.

Ludacris zelf hitste de reacties nog op met bijvoorbeeld volgende tweet:

Uiteindelijk gaf hij zijn geheim toch prijs, en het lag dus niet aan de sit-ups: