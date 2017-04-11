Ludacris is bij ons vooral gekend van de hits "Yeah", met Usher, en "Break your heart", met Taio Cruz. Gisteren stuurde hij de video van zijn nieuwste nummer de wereld in. Wellicht als tegengewicht voor de schaars geklede vrouwen liet de 39-jarige rapper zich ook van zijn mooiste kant zien. Die mooie kant deed dus menig wenkbrauw fronsen.
Ludacris's CGI chest looks like those rolls i buy at 7/11 when i’m drunk pic.twitter.com/RqXXfhit4q— Ellie Sunakawa (@elliesunakawa) 10 april 2017
@big_business_ But why do his abs look like Garfield being indifferent? No thanks. pic.twitter.com/oy76cA4y40— 💁🏾💁🏿💁🏽💁🏻 (@NovelNatural) 10 april 2017
Wtf is ludacris doing on my screen with computerized abs? I am uncomfy.— Busty and Boujee. (@naturallygia) 10 april 2017
Who contoured Ludacris some abs 😡. I'd like to speak with you immediately. That is a gross misuse of beauty products!!— Baba Yaga (@Melaninskin_Ken) 10 april 2017
so....... ludacris is just gonna CGI himself with abs using sega dreamcast graphics ??? it's rough out here. pic.twitter.com/BnAettIvd3— Ahmed/Rozay Top 5 (@big_business_) 10 april 2017
They ain't even give ludacris nipples pic.twitter.com/5ir3vd6b6h— Groovy (@GroovyTi) 10 april 2017
@TylerIAm Are we just gonna ignore ludacris thought Bat suit abs were gonna go unnoticed? pic.twitter.com/lp1SjWy7pq— Vape & Snus (@trilldaddyvape) 10 april 2017
@elliesunakawa yeah pic.twitter.com/2c1JGX9vzX— nick (@nick_pants) 11 april 2017
Why is Ludacris looking like a Sims character?— :Ehh: (@OohmTheGoat) 10 april 2017
Sis, what app did you use for this? I need parts to fuck up the summer @Ludacris pic.twitter.com/3wSHS0hjfk— Hosay Quavo (@consuelabetz) 10 april 2017
@trilldaddyvape @TylerIAm He forgot to airbrush nipples onto his body !! 😂😂 #Ludacris https://t.co/qeE9cc1TEw— Ponyن (@NUFCinnocent) 11 april 2017
Ludacris.... why you do that? 😭— Somebody (@J_King26) 10 april 2017
Ludacris zelf hitste de reacties nog op met bijvoorbeeld volgende tweet:
ludicrous indeed!🤣RT @TR3Y_: RT @DeionGottaSTFU: Nigga did you really photoshop you a chest and some abs? @Ludacris pic.twitter.com/cvMoyQbJ0e— Ludacris (@Ludacris) 10 april 2017
Uiteindelijk gaf hij zijn geheim toch prijs, en het lag dus niet aan de sit-ups:
😂😂Do you want your own fake abs, but can't afford CGI? Get your fake abs here for $11.81! https://t.co/WHs0IIIoZ9 pic.twitter.com/2bUJ0ReZ6T— Ludacris (@Ludacris) 10 april 2017