Zielig toch, als je vandaag single bent… Auteur: Edmond Knevels

di 14/02/2017 - 14:59 Edmond Knevels Alleen is maar alleen, en dat wordt vandaag nogmaals duidelijk gemaakt als er niemand is met wie u zelfs maar een hartjespraline kan delen. Dat leidt natuurlijk tot de nodige relativerende grappen en grollen op sociale media, waardoor singles zichzelf opmonteren of door anderen op Valentijn toch een hart onder de riem gestoken krijgen. Al is dat niet altijd even duidelijk, zo moge blijken uit deze selectie afkomstig van Twitter.