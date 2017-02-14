me on valentine's day pic.twitter.com/DDpT4a5RqM— Common White Girl (@girlposts) 11 februari 2014
me on Valentine's Day pic.twitter.com/QBMCz1KbBv— ㅤㅤㅤ (@damn_phillip) 13 februari 2017
Joke's on you, people trying to make me feel bad about Valentine's Day -- I feel bad every day— Hippo (@InternetHippo) 2 februari 2015
Valentine's Day is bullshit.— kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) 13 februari 2014
(If I don't get something I will probably cry)
Will I have a date on Valentine's Day? pic.twitter.com/8uceRhm2ky— Daniel Quinn (@DanielQuinnx) 11 februari 2016
"What are your plans for Valentine's day?"— w/ a dab of 🔧 (@IvyKungu) 12 februari 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/Agoi5YyV6P
you don't have to be sad about being alone on Valentine's Day if you remember you're alone all the other days too pic.twitter.com/UyEPe7lI5Q— daphne (@youngoddesss) 5 februari 2017
With tomorrow being Valentine's Day 😂 pic.twitter.com/xM07AXxi30— Andrew G (@YaBoy_Major) 14 februari 2017
"What are your plans for Valentine's Day?" pic.twitter.com/ThHXI0uJI9— Hilarious (@ComedyPics) 10 februari 2016
it's almost valentines day and idk what to get myself yet— princess (@champagnefeeI) 13 februari 2017
How I want to be on Valentine's Day vs how I'm really going to be 😩 pic.twitter.com/y3Jyt08UQ4— pluto (@thvgly) 13 februari 2017
Aww, my Valentine* brought me a gift**— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) 14 februari 2015
*pizza guy
**pizza that I paid for
This is me proposing a girl on Valentine's Day. pic.twitter.com/6bGogoc279— PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) 13 februari 2017
A boy held a door open for me this morning, so yeah, I guess I have plans for Valentine's Day.— Lyndsay (@LyndsayFuhrhop) 2 februari 2016
Is it Valentine's Day or April Fools' Day? I can never tell them apart.— Sophie2078 (@Sophie2078) 13 februari 2017
Achievement unlocked: Valentine's Day memes pt. 3 pic.twitter.com/YZI5mZekkM— achievement kid (@achievementkid) 11 februari 2016
me knowing im single af and dont have to buy any valentines gifts pic.twitter.com/eZ4WxMEWzj— Lisa Simpson (@tbhIisa) 3 februari 2017
Me tomorrow when I'm toasting myself on Valentine's Day alone pic.twitter.com/a6Sx2c27Qh— x (@princelytarjei) 13 februari 2017
"What are your plans for Valentine's Day?" pic.twitter.com/ThHXI0uJI9— Hilarious (@ComedyPics) 10 februari 2016