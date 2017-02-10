Dat heet dan gelukkig zijn... Auteur: Edmond Knevels

vr 10/02/2017 - 16:49 Edmond Knevels We kunnen er vaak niet om heen: veel nieuwsberichten doen ons naar adem happen. Daarom doet het soms goed om eens even te kunnen genieten van iets onbeduidends, maar tegelijkertijd erg vertederend en grappig. Daarin slaagde alvast deze otter de afgelopen week, die met volle teugen genoot van het glijden op ijs. Want, "Zo gelukkig als deze otter zou ik ook even willen zijn…"

De beelden werden eind januari gemaakt door natuurfotograaf Barrett Hedges, die tijdens een rondrit in het Yellowstone National Park, VS, plots een groep otters opmerkte. Hedges: "Rivierotters zijn de leukste dieren om naar te kijken. En deze jongen, die had er duidelijk zin in: al lopend en glijdend op de bevroren rivier."

Het filmpje publiceerde hij onder meer op Facebook, waarna het wereldwijd door diverse nieuwsmedia opgepikt werd. Want, aldus nieuwswebsite Huffington Post, "No One Can Get Enough Of This Otter Sliding Down A Snowy Hill":

Op diverse sociale media werd alvast massaal gereageerd op zoveel dierlijk jolijt: