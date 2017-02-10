De beelden werden eind januari gemaakt door natuurfotograaf Barrett Hedges, die tijdens een rondrit in het Yellowstone National Park, VS, plots een groep otters opmerkte. Hedges: "Rivierotters zijn de leukste dieren om naar te kijken. En deze jongen, die had er duidelijk zin in: al lopend en glijdend op de bevroren rivier."
Het filmpje publiceerde hij onder meer op Facebook, waarna het wereldwijd door diverse nieuwsmedia opgepikt werd. Want, aldus nieuwswebsite Huffington Post, "No One Can Get Enough Of This Otter Sliding Down A Snowy Hill":
Op diverse sociale media werd alvast massaal gereageerd op zoveel dierlijk jolijt:
@AceO1OO @ABC Omg....so cute!!!! hahahaha I want to do that too,looks really fun!!! xD— Mah Kurosaki 🐢A♠ (@MahKurosaki) 8 februari 2017
I am striving to be as happy as that otter sliding down a snowy hill.— Morgan Carroll (@MorganKCarroll) 8 februari 2017
Otters are the new cats— Karlem Sivira (@KarlemKarlem) 8 februari 2017
I just cried at a video of an otter sliding on its belly down a hill covered in snow— Lozzy (@LaurenHowess) 8 februari 2017
@Nahaax @ABC c'est juste GE-NIAL !— QUEEN C FLISH (@QueenFlish) 8 februari 2017
I just saw a video of an otter sliding down a snowy hill on his belly and I am WEAK.— MerchGal00@aol.com (@amandabright) 7 februari 2017
@MorganKCarroll pic.twitter.com/eEUJWJANQg— Jordan C Burrell (@Burrelly25) 8 februari 2017
