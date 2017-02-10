Plaatselijke biologen bevestigden dat het in ieder geval niet om een nieuwe diersoort ging. Meer dan waarschijnlijk heeft de alligator lange tijd doorgebracht in een rioolpijp met veel roest. Een andere verklaring kan de vervuiling van het water zijn, of de overvloedige aanwezigheid van algen in het meer.
Sociale media vonden de kleur te opvallend om zomaar voorbij te laten gaan:
#Trumpagator pic.twitter.com/QBtWfHOZIy— FC Hayling (@FCHayling) 9 februari 2017
Democrats worst nightmares coming true. Even the environment is turning against them. #Trumpagator! pic.twitter.com/ICaLHQ9sbh— Invigilator (@Invigilare) 9 februari 2017
Looks like Melania isnt the only one Trump has been grabbing by the 😾Monkey born in Chicago, Gator seen in SC #Trumpagator#ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/Trj7ONze8t— Carlos Bolaños (@CarlosVinLeaded) 9 februari 2017
So the gators here in the lowcountry showing support for our president. Meet #TRUMPAGATOR found just now in a pond by my house. Cute lil guy pic.twitter.com/Rq781xRVcz— Jennifer S (@JenniferSheff63) 7 februari 2017
Someone already nicknamed this "Trumpagator"! I LOVE it! Trumpagator is a swamp-cleaner for sure! #trumpagator https://t.co/wZAuHv6oYo— Captain-Deplorable (@on2_off4) 9 februari 2017
#TrumpOrange has gone to far. Here is proof he is filling the swamps. #Trumpagator is one who got away from the White House. https://t.co/z6X9HxKMB6— Lesley (@22JHNative) 9 februari 2017