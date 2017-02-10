"Zelfs de natuur keert zich nu tegen de Democraten" Auteur: Edmond Knevels

vr 10/02/2017 - 08:34 Edmond Knevels Een aantal inwoners nabij Charleston, VS, hebben in een van plaatselijke meren onlangs een alligator gespot met een wel erg opmerkelijke kleur. Het dier was immers vrijwel volledig oranje gekleurd. Op sociale media werd onmiddellijk de link gelegd met de huidige president en het dier kreeg intussen de naam "Trumpagator".

Plaatselijke biologen bevestigden dat het in ieder geval niet om een nieuwe diersoort ging. Meer dan waarschijnlijk heeft de alligator lange tijd doorgebracht in een rioolpijp met veel roest. Een andere verklaring kan de vervuiling van het water zijn, of de overvloedige aanwezigheid van algen in het meer.

Sociale media vonden de kleur te opvallend om zomaar voorbij te laten gaan: