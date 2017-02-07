"Hij geeft me stoute gedachten" Auteur: Edmond Knevels

di 07/02/2017 - 15:59 Edmond Knevels "Iedereen die een woonkamer met een ander persoon deelt, weet hoe opgewonden men kan worden, als men zijn partner de vloer ziet vegen. Dat gaat veel verder dan hitsig zijn. Dit Super Bowl-reclamefilmpje bewijst dat: kuisen kan een voorspel zijn." Nieuwswebsite Bustle zag voor de Super Bowl van zondagavond de bui al hangen: Mr. Clean zou opwinden, misschien wel te veel opwinden. Sociale media gingen dan ook uit hun bol voor het animatiefiguurtje, dat veel vrouwen en mannen blijkbaar op de juiste manier wist aan te spreken.

"Deze reclamespot is verrassend obsceen en een beetje geil", liet lifestylewebsite Culturess weten. "En toch is het niet de sexy upgrade van het hoofdpersonage dat het belangrijkst is. Nee, dat is het feit dat een vrouw niet zo onschuldige gedachten krijgt, als ze haar sexy man ziet kuisen. Zo lief", voegde Health & Diy Tips eraan toe.

Maar uit de reacties na de Super Bowl bleek men op sociale media het toch vooral voor de animatiefiguur zelf te hebben, want, aldus College Humor, "Mr. Clean is een verdomd sekssymbool geworden". Dat moge blijken uit de volgende reacties (en dan hebben we de stoutste en ondeugendste even achterwege gelaten):

Mocht het originele reclamefilmpje u toch ontgaan zijn (het filmpje werd intussen op YouTube al meer dan 10 miljoen keer bekeken):