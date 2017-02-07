"Deze reclamespot is verrassend obsceen en een beetje geil", liet lifestylewebsite Culturess weten. "En toch is het niet de sexy upgrade van het hoofdpersonage dat het belangrijkst is. Nee, dat is het feit dat een vrouw niet zo onschuldige gedachten krijgt, als ze haar sexy man ziet kuisen. Zo lief", voegde Health & Diy Tips eraan toe.
Maar uit de reacties na de Super Bowl bleek men op sociale media het toch vooral voor de animatiefiguur zelf te hebben, want, aldus College Humor, "Mr. Clean is een verdomd sekssymbool geworden". Dat moge blijken uit de volgende reacties (en dan hebben we de stoutste en ondeugendste even achterwege gelaten):
Tom Brady is gonna call Gisele from the locker room and Mr Clean is going to answer— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) 6 februari 2017
"She's busy right now, Tom"
The percentage of men racing to the store to buy mops and buckets has skyrocketed thanks to that Mr. Clean ad!— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) 6 februari 2017
I wish my butt was as nice as Mr. Clean's— ESAM IN TOKYO (@PG_ESAM) 6 februari 2017
Softcore Mr clean porn FTW— Bart Baker (@BartBaker) 6 februari 2017
MR CLEAN IN THE STREETS. MR CLEAN IN THE SHEETS pic.twitter.com/ea3guNnLqT— Creveli (@TAKAAKlX) 6 februari 2017
@AaronChewning so clean but so dirty......— EgerStein (@ATLegerLSU) 6 februari 2017
That Mr Clean commercial was soooooo rated R 🤣😂💀— 🇬🇦🇭🇹 (@RealPrinceWest) 6 februari 2017
What. Did. They. Do. To. Mr. Clean. pic.twitter.com/Fiba5uOGze— Norm Kelly (@norm) 6 februari 2017
Mr. Clean : 50 Shades of Bleach#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/zKZe4AB3lV— Wally Koch (@Wally_Koch) 6 februari 2017
@SamGrittner he made me feel dirty.— Betty Cornett (@queenhaiku2) 6 februari 2017
::quickly searches for Mr. Clean on PornHub::— Andy Cortez (@MaximumCortez) 6 februari 2017
The real reason everyone watch the #SuperBowl this year GOD BLESS#mrclean #thik #SB51 pic.twitter.com/fbp5pyU9lU— Logan Catlett (@Logan_Catlett) 6 februari 2017
@norm It's Iike 'Mr Clean' suddenly became 'Fifty Shades of Clean'— Mark Jordan (@mojorising) 6 februari 2017
my wife left me for mr clean— Matt Brown (@MattSBN) 6 februari 2017
I think we can all agree that the real winner of Super Bowl 51 is Mr. Clean's tight ass pic.twitter.com/F7HMGtXlgr— klobstar (@KLobstar) 6 februari 2017
SOMEONE AT MR. CLEAN HEADQUARTERS: we'll make this go viral if we give our mascot a sexy ass— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) 6 februari 2017
Mr Clean stealing yo wife pic.twitter.com/dtKlT1hgc4— EL FOOSAY (@SheHatesJacoby) 6 februari 2017
So many surprises so far... The Falcons crushing the Patriots. Gaga jumping off the roof. Realizing I'm sexually attracted to Mr. Clean.— Aaron Chewning (@AaronChewning) 6 februari 2017
Mocht het originele reclamefilmpje u toch ontgaan zijn (het filmpje werd intussen op YouTube al meer dan 10 miljoen keer bekeken):