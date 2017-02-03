I feel like I'm more excited for Beyoncé to be pregnant than I will be for my own child. — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) 1 februari 2017

Can't recreate Destiny's Child with one baby. pic.twitter.com/9j8BqkC1CZ — Cycle (@bycycle) 1 februari 2017

me with the child i just stole because of beyoncé induced baby fever pic.twitter.com/ktfTpSHerk — lil lain (@NBHDTV) 1 februari 2017

Beyoncé is gonna be performing at #Coachella like... pic.twitter.com/HmdMWpejz8 — Wil (@BADDlEWILL) 2 februari 2017

CNN: Trump wants to-

NYTimes: Trump will-

NBC: Trump plans to-



NO ONE CARES BECAUSE BEYONCE IS HAVING TWINS! CONGRATS TO THE CARTERS! — Tiff ✨ (@Tiffany_Melecio) 1 februari 2017

When you're excited Beyoncé is pregnant then you realize you're not quite sure what that means for the Coachella tickets you bought pic.twitter.com/oB3ePPv24s — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) 1 februari 2017

BEYONCÉ IS HAVING TWINS. THERES GONNA BE TWO BEYONCES COMING OUT OF THE SAME BEYONCÉ AT THE SAME TIME THERES GONNA BE THREE BLUE IVYS HELP pic.twitter.com/rUTClH9K7V — Richey Collazo 🇵🇷 (@RicheyCollazo) 1 februari 2017

Beyoncé: I can't just HAVE another baby. I already did that. I'm beyond that.



Beyoncé: Twins, bitch. Give them twins. pic.twitter.com/5Tb9L3vGyy — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) 1 februari 2017

Een foto die is geplaatst door thefatjewish (@thefatjewish) op 1 Feb 2017 om 2:56 PST

Beyoncé's womb is the only two-party system I believe in anymore. — Ryan Houlihan (@RyanHoulihan) 1 februari 2017

The world is burning and Beyonce's response is: MAKE TWO MORE BEYONCES — KOBE BUFFALOMEAT (@edsbs) 1 februari 2017

First time in weeks I've woken up to the news and cried tears of joy instead of pain. pic.twitter.com/aDOJctowKS — gabifresh (@gabifresh) 1 februari 2017

beyoncé is pregnant with twins. i hope i'm the baby. pic.twitter.com/qIo7MZzZSM — judgmental gay (@judgmentalgay) 1 februari 2017

TRENDWATCH 2017 pic.twitter.com/N6a38I0J4o — Molly McGlew (@MollyMcGlew) 1 februari 2017

when beyonce is pregnant i am pregnant — Tré Melvin (@TreMelvin) 1 februari 2017

Boy does Beyoncé know how to announce a pregnancy. pic.twitter.com/pTKFevDitw — Travon Free (@Travon) 1 februari 2017

Bitch if this ain't the way you bring in black history month!!!!!!! — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) 1 februari 2017

beyonce is pregnant with twins and I'm happy to announce that I am one of them! — Ryan Beatty (@TheRyanBeatty) 1 februari 2017

Beyoncé is pregnant with twins, but we all know it's not the first time she's carried two people pic.twitter.com/IS7564131g — Piques (@piques15) 1 februari 2017

Beyoncé’s Twins for President and Vice President in 2052. — Roses are Ed 🌹 (@edcasey) 1 februari 2017

beyoncé’s twins are definitely high-fiving in her stomach rn pic.twitter.com/oLGteD2wQH — alyssa bereznak (@alyssabereznak) 1 februari 2017

@edsbs Its like she is trying to make her own Formation — Donal (@BoxScoresnBeer) 1 februari 2017

Me trying to calculate how long Beyoncé’s been pregnant by the circumference of her stomach pic.twitter.com/n3T34m2omM — MARI (@dj_rocklee) 1 februari 2017