"Wie is hier eigenlijk de bodyguard?" Auteur: Edmond Knevels

do 02/02/2017 - 11:57 Edmond Knevels Bijna 2 meter groot en spieren om u tegen te zeggen. Jason Momoa, bij ons vooral gekend als Khal Drogo uit de HBO-serie "Game of thrones", is niet bepaald iemand om ruzie mee te zoeken. Toen de 37-jarige acteur vorige week te gast was in het praatprogramma van Jimmy Kimmel liet hij zich nochtans vergezellen van een aantal bodyguards. Van hen bleek Twitter weinig onder de indruk en dus konden opmerkingen en grappen niet uitblijven.

Het ging dan om deze foto die nadien, tot genoegen van diegene die hem oorspronkelijk publiceerde, veel aandacht wist te trekken:

De reacties logen er de afgelopen dagen dan ook niet om: