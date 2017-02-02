Het ging dan om deze foto die nadien, tot genoegen van diegene die hem oorspronkelijk publiceerde, veel aandacht wist te trekken:
guys i did it, I can quit twitter now pic.twitter.com/VxYuJ3U4eW— Conor (@IcecreamGenius) 30 januari 2017
De reacties logen er de afgelopen dagen dan ook niet om:
@IcecreamGenius @Pippystrelly Jason Momoa looks more scary than his body guard— Spikey (@spikeyhusky) 28 januari 2017
So many questions. Why does Jason Momoa need bodyguards? Shouldn't the body guards be at least as large as Jason Momoa? https://t.co/31xb6TAs1t— MeTweet (@MeTweetGrizz) 28 januari 2017
@IcecreamGenius @massedriver hahah i like how he looks like the bodyguard n his bodyguards looked like kids tryin to look older w beards— Lexie Tanium (@LexxieTanium) 28 januari 2017
@IcecreamGenius @VaGentlenerd that dude isn't just jacked. He's a demigod walking amongst us.— Ross Campbell (@IRossICampbell) 28 januari 2017
@Grizzly_Berry @MicaBurton Those guys aren't bodyguards, they prevent people from getting their asses kicked and Momoa getting sued.— James Renner (@maladesofmee) 1 februari 2017
@IcecreamGenius The guy on the left is looking at the camera like "I agree this is silly, but I gotta get paid."— Hicerion (@Hicerion) 28 januari 2017
@IcecreamGenius @HOUNGOUNGAGNE 😂 you KNOW he hired small dudes to look bigger. Haha.— WΔY ΔWΔY 🌐 (@WayAwayMag) 31 januari 2017
"Mr. Momoa?"— Jordan Newbrary (@Grizzly_Berry) 28 januari 2017
"Ah, yes, I must be your new bodyguard."
"Actually, sir, we're your-"
"Don't worry, I'll keep you two safe." pic.twitter.com/JzKPMR5M9i
@IcecreamGenius Even the bodyguards look afraid to piss him off!— ThunderbirdKY (@BarnettTyler) 28 januari 2017
@IcecreamGenius Come on. Khal Drogo needs no body guards. They are agents from the matrix.— ☀️ (@BetsyDeweyTX) 28 januari 2017
@LexxieTanium @IcecreamGenius "They're not protecting me from you, they're protecting you from me."— massedriver (@massedriver) 28 januari 2017
.@IcecreamGenius If you kill one of them, he waves his hand a few moves later and resurrects them.— OkGetsu (@OKGetsu) 29 januari 2017
@IcecreamGenius @GigerPunk who'd wanna attack momoa anyway? dude throws axes for leisure!— David Williams 🦉 (@magic_bane) 28 januari 2017
@IcecreamGenius @heypayattn Jason looks like he could pick one of those guards up in each hand.— B_Sharp (@DoubleDumas) 28 januari 2017
@IcecreamGenius "So, if a guy with a gun..." "Mr. Momoa." "I'll get in front of you." "MR. MOMOA..." "Shhhh, it'll be OK little guy."— Dan Seitz (@theta1138) 28 januari 2017
@IcecreamGenius ummm pic.twitter.com/yPFkKUwK6P— стрелок сука (@strelokblyat) 29 januari 2017