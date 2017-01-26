"Niets is nog onmogelijk in deze wereld" Auteur: Edmond Knevels

  • AP
do 26/01/2017 - 11:19 Edmond Knevels Ongeloof. Veel ongeloof en verbijstering was er toen eergisteren "Suicide Squad" een Oscarnominatie wist te veroveren. De film werd bij zijn bioscooprelease in augustus vorig jaar bedolven onder de negatieve kritiek. "De filmrecensenten zijn ronduit afgrijselijk geweest", reageerden de acteurs achteraf. Het werd zelfs zo erg dat sommige nieuwsmedia zich afvroegen: "Is deze film écht zo slecht?" Maar dat resulteerde nu toch in een mogelijke Oscar in de categorie "Beste make-up & kapsel". Zoveel eer voor de superschurkenfilm, dat schoot op sociale media duidelijk in het verkeerde keelgat: