Een woordvoerder van het Poolse ministerie verduidelijkte daarna tegenover nieuwswebsite The Telegraph dat het enkel om een verspreking ging, "iets wat kan als je de afgelopen 22 uren in vliegtuigen hebt doorgebracht". Wellicht zat de Spaanse vertaling van Saint Kitts and Nevis in zijn hoofd (San Cristobal y Nieves, nvdr).
Op sociale media werd de Buitenlandminister alvast danig op de korrel genomen:
All inclusive w San Escobar. pic.twitter.com/BersB48xKX— ρισтя яυ (@Piotr_Ru) 10 januari 2017
@rpdsanescobar BTW what are temperatures like in San Escobar in the winter? Is there tourist agency I can get some info from?— Ewa Lalik (@ewqaewqa) 10 januari 2017
@rpdsanescobar here you go pic.twitter.com/s8s8UXkLqG— Ewa Lalik (@ewqaewqa) 10 januari 2017
@rpdsanescobar Saludos a Nuestro querido presidente! #SanEscobar pic.twitter.com/jnfWPJUJcP— Sir Joe Works (@SirJoeWorks) 12 januari 2017
BREAKING: #SanEscobar releases new banknote in honour of El Comandante pic.twitter.com/rLRMC2dWdh— Exen 🇵🇱 (@Exen) 12 januari 2017
Perfect holiday destinations #SanEscobar Crystal-clear water, abundance of fish. You can even take your dog with you @rpdsanescobar pic.twitter.com/BMx9D4hZZm— Anna Richards (@MrsHouseMD) 10 januari 2017
Foreign Minister Witold #Waszczykowski meets the Ambassador of #SanEscobar (by H. Holbein) .@jedlina_olgierd @SOKzBURAKApl @racjonalna_org pic.twitter.com/SlUFNiYlOF— KOD International (@Kom_Obr_Dem_Int) 10 januari 2017
@rpdsanescobar great! hope u will support Poland in UN— Wysoce Niestosowny (@wysoce) 11 januari 2017
UK press calls #SanEscobar "non-existent" again. These acts of our former imperial overlords will not be tolerated!https://t.co/oRSZTlhFNS— San Escobar (@rpdsanescobar) 11 januari 2017
It's funny until you realise your only allies left are Belarus, Hungary and an imaginary nation-state #SanEscobar https://t.co/cxfdywmmCi— Exen 🇵🇱 (@Exen) 10 januari 2017
@BBCWorld Polish internet gone nuts, literally😂😂 this goverment has brought us so much shame so far that all we can do is laughing in tears🙃— Wojtek Geelake (@wojtekofc) 12 januari 2017
Zoekt u zelf de nodige informatie over San Escobar, intussen is er al een Wikipedia-pagina.