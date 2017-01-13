"Welkom in San Escobar, alles inbegrepen!" Auteur: Edmond Knevels

vr 13/01/2017 - 13:18 Edmond Knevels Polen wil graag een zetel in de Veiligheidsraad van de Verenigde Naties en daarom zoekt de huidige Poolse minister van Buitenlandse Zaken momenteel de nodige steun voor die kandidatuur. Maar tijdens een gesprek met journalisten in New York ging Witold Waszczykowski daarbij lichtjes uit de bocht. Op zoek naar steun had hij immers de ministers van "Belize en San Escobar" ontmoet. San Escobar?

Een woordvoerder van het Poolse ministerie verduidelijkte daarna tegenover nieuwswebsite The Telegraph dat het enkel om een verspreking ging, "iets wat kan als je de afgelopen 22 uren in vliegtuigen hebt doorgebracht". Wellicht zat de Spaanse vertaling van Saint Kitts and Nevis in zijn hoofd (San Cristobal y Nieves, nvdr).

Op sociale media werd de Buitenlandminister alvast danig op de korrel genomen:

Zoekt u zelf de nodige informatie over San Escobar, intussen is er al een Wikipedia-pagina.