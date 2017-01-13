Plots steekt een reporter een microfoon onder je neus… Auteur: Edmond Knevels

vr 13/01/2017 - 10:21 Edmond Knevels Wat rustig joggen in een park in Melbourne. Dat deed deze jonge vrouw, toen ze plots door reporter Michael Scanlan van de Australische nieuwszender "7 News" werd tegengehouden om een paar vraagjes over haar sportieve activiteiten te beantwoorden. Dat verliep nog vlotjes, tot Scanlan haar vroeg wat haar naam was. "Erica O’Donnell", antwoordde de vrouw. Om zeker te zijn van de juiste schrijfwijze, vroeg hij haar haar naam te spellen, "first and last". Maar dat interpreteerde de vrouw, overmand door de zenuwen van het moment, wel erg letterlijk.

O’Donnell spelde immers niet haar naam, maar antwoordde: “F-I-R-S-T-L-A-S-T”, terwijl de reporter natuurlijk haar voor- en familienaam bedoelde. De pret kon daarna niet meer op:

Op sociale media kon men deze "gaffe" best wel smaken: