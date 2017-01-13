O’Donnell spelde immers niet haar naam, maar antwoordde: “F-I-R-S-T-L-A-S-T”, terwijl de reporter natuurlijk haar voor- en familienaam bedoelde. De pret kon daarna niet meer op:
So this happened today. Before an interview I asked this nice lady to say her name for me. Then to spell first and last.. pic.twitter.com/O8agrSI1J2— Michael Scanlan (@MScanlan7) 11 januari 2017
Op sociale media kon men deze "gaffe" best wel smaken:
