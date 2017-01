Me @ tom hiddleston's speech pic.twitter.com/yOnzEzCMM9 — carol îmwe (@carxlinv) 9 januari 2017

Tom Hiddleston's speech is lasting longer than his relationship with Taylor Swift #GoldenGlobes — Teri Hart (@TeriHart) 9 januari 2017

Naomi Harris expression listening to Tom Hiddleston 'white savior of Sudan' speech is priceless #GoldenGlobes #hiddenfences pic.twitter.com/CA7X5AgxhX — VzA (@ValerieComplex) 9 januari 2017

TOM HIDDLESTON: Listen to my speech about Sudan

AUDIENCE: Okay

HIDDLESTON: …and how it proves my TV show was good.

AUDIENCE: Oh no. — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) 9 januari 2017

The lack of interest in Tom Hiddleston's story about his show is my everything https://t.co/vsTHCK0WQK — Dave Lozo (@davelozo) 9 januari 2017

I can't believe this story ended up being a commercial for...The Night Manager — Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) 9 januari 2017

Tom hiddleston's speech was the embodiment of white people self-centerism. I'm surprised he and taylor swift didnt work out — barbara (@miasanrich) 9 januari 2017

Could Viola end this speech by turning to Tom Hiddleston and just, like, staring him down — Vulture (@vulture) 9 januari 2017

no wonder tswift ended things — Anna Silman (@annaesilman) 9 januari 2017