De organisatoren van Dour Festival hebben een nieuw lot namen gelost: Kaytranada, Vald, Sch, Kano, Caballero & JeanJass, Zwangere Guy, Le 77, Blonde Redhead, Sleaford Mods, The Lemon Twigs, Timber Timbre, Francois & The Atlas Mountains, Mario Batkovic, FAIRE, Anne-Marie, Charlotte de Witte, The Geek x Vrv, Superpoze live, Red Axes, Christian Löffler, Israël Vibration & Roots Radics, Taïro, Conscious Sounds feat. Culture Freeman, Jahneration, Vibronics meets Conscious Sounds, Word Sound & Power Sound System feat. Jimmy Ranks, Dj Vadim feat. Big Red, Dawa Hifi Sound System feat. Peppery, Moa Anbessa, Kebra Ethiopia Sound & University of Steppas, Rendez-Vous, Brutus, Cocaine Piss, Mont-Doré, A Supernaut en Perturbator.
De meest opvallende namen zijn wellicht de Brusselse rapper Zwangere Guy, de Luikse punkrockband Cocaine Piss en de Britse elektropunkduo Sleaford Mods.
Dour Festival vindt komende zomer plaats van 12 tot 16 juli. De headliners zijn onder andere Die Antwoord, De La Soul, Justice, NAS, Phoenix en Bazart.
Zwangere Guy en Sleaford Mods komen naar Dour Festival
