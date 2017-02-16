De affiche van Best Kept Secret is sinds vanochtend in 1 klap 60 namen rijker. Het gaat om Run The Jewels, Agnes Obel, Aurora, Floating Points, George Ezra, James Blake, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Metronomy, Soulwax, The Boxer Rebellion, Wild Beasts, American Football, Arab Strap, Cass McCombs, Circa Waves, Jenny Hval, Joy Orbison, Junun featuring Shye Ben Tzur & The Rajahstan Express, Kaleo, Real Estate en RY X.

Ook Strand of Oaks, The Thurston Moore Group, Thomas Dybdahl, Thundercat, Weval, Whitney, Andy Shauf, Chris Cohen, Cigarettes After Sex, Denis Sulta, Fil Bo Riva, Girl Band, HER, Honeyblood, Joey Purp, Kadhja Bonet, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Kikaguka Moyo, Kim Janssen, Kornél Kovács, Laurel Halo, Mannequin Pussy, Marlon Williams, Mitski, Show Me The Body, Sløtface, STUFF., Sundara Karma, Tall Heights, The Amazons, The Courtneys, The Parrots, The Wytches, Tommy Cash, Vatican Shadow, Yung Internet, Yussef Kamaal, Zeal & Ardor en Toxe komen langs.

Eerder raakte al bekend dat Radiohead en Arcade Fire naar het muziekfestival in de Beekse Bergen in de Nederlandse provincie Noord-Brabant afzakken. Dit jaar vindt het plaats op 16, 17 en 18 juni.