Fans van memorabilia van David Bowie kunnen 14 maart 2017 in hun agenda aanstippen. Vanaf die dag verspreidt de Royal Mail tien postzegels als eerbetoon aan de overleden muzikant. Ze meten 34 bij 32 millimeter en kosten 6,48 pond (7,6 euro) per vel.

Zes zegels zullen de hoes tonen van platen als "Hunky Dory", "Alladin Sane", "Heroes" en "Let's dance". De vier andere tonen Bowie live aan het werk, bijvoorbeeld tijdens de "The Ziggy Stardust tour" in 1972 en 1973.

In 2010 en 2015 waren respectievelijk The Beatles en Pink Floyd de enige muziekacts die van Royal Mail een heel postzegelvelletje kregen toebedeeld, weet muziekblad New Musical Express. Bowie is de eerste solo-artiest die deze eer te beurt valt.

Eerder had de Britse Post ook al het album "The rise and fall of Ziggy Stardust and the spiders from Mars" op een velletje met klassieke platenhoezen afgedrukt. Het bevatte onder andere ook "The division bell" van Pink Floyd, "A rush of blood to the head" van Coldplay, "Led zeppelin IV" en "Tubular bells" van Mike Oldfield.