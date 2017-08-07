Chris Pratt en Anna Faris uit elkaar: "Ware liefde bestaat dan toch niet" Auteur: Edmond Knevels

  • getty
ma 07/08/2017 - 13:15 Edmond Knevels Het nieuws sloeg in als een bom: Chris Pratt en Anna Faris gaan scheiden. De gezamenlijke mededeling werd gelijktijdig gepubliceerd op de Instagramaccount van Faris en de Facebookaccount van Pratt. Hun huwelijk hield 8 jaar stand. Het koppel heeft een zoontje van 4. Het internet reageert alvast massaal op de scheiding, vooral omdat die zo onverwacht kwam en het koppel op sociale media de indruk leek te geven een perfect gezinnetje te zijn.

Pratt en Faris ontmoetten elkaar in 2007 tijdens de opnames van de bioscoopfilm "Take me home tonight", een film die het maar matig deed in de filmzalen. In 2009 trouwden ze en in augustus 2012 werd hun zoon Jack geboren. Pratt groeide intussen uit tot een megaster, met rollen in kassuccessen als "Jurassic world" en "Guardians of the galaxy".

Maar hun huwelijk hield dus niet stand, wat afgelopen nacht resulteerde in volgende mededeling, waarin beiden vooral aandringen om in het belang van hun zoon "deze situatie zo privé mogelijk te houden":

Fans weten intussen geen blijf met hun gevoelens over deze scheiding en lieten deze dan ook de vrije loop op het sociale media: