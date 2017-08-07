Pratt en Faris ontmoetten elkaar in 2007 tijdens de opnames van de bioscoopfilm "Take me home tonight", een film die het maar matig deed in de filmzalen. In 2009 trouwden ze en in augustus 2012 werd hun zoon Jack geboren. Pratt groeide intussen uit tot een megaster, met rollen in kassuccessen als "Jurassic world" en "Guardians of the galaxy".
Maar hun huwelijk hield dus niet stand, wat afgelopen nacht resulteerde in volgende mededeling, waarin beiden vooral aandringen om in het belang van hun zoon "deze situatie zo privé mogelijk te houden":
Fans weten intussen geen blijf met hun gevoelens over deze scheiding en lieten deze dan ook de vrije loop op het sociale media:
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are now legally separated. I really thought they'd be the exception to the rule... pic.twitter.com/PEx2Jr8cvk— Dan R. (@dsrbroadway) 7 augustus 2017
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced their separation. I DON'T KNOW WHAT LOVE IS ANYMORE. pic.twitter.com/JZdloLM0de— MELISSA (@melissa__ong) 7 augustus 2017
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are divorcing pic.twitter.com/kayLPOYvrR— molly (@mollzjo__) 7 augustus 2017
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are separating. That's it. Love is officially dead. Goodbye. pic.twitter.com/62fY7VpRLj— Emily (@ejweeks) 7 augustus 2017
The fact that @AnnaKFaris @prattprattpratt are getting legally separated is making me more upset than I thought it would. 😢— Alex Milne (@Alex_WJ_Milne) 7 augustus 2017
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris just separated and love is officially dead fuck you Monday.— Michael Beveridge (@mickyb273) 7 augustus 2017
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris were true couple goals & even after separation they still love & respect each other... they're still goals 😢🤧— natalie michelle🌻 (@Romero1Natalie) 7 augustus 2017
I just lost hope. 😫😫😫— J. Dariz (@DarizJ) 7 augustus 2017
