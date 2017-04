1. "Stairway to heaven" - Led Zeppelin



2. "Heroes" - David Bowie



3. "Bohemian rhapsody" - Queen

Vorig jaar prijkte Pink Floyd nog op 3 met "Wish you were here".

4. "Child in time" - Deep Purple



5. "Wish you were here" - Wish you were here



6. "The river" - Bruce Springsteen



7. "Black" - Pearl Jam



8. "Shine on you crazy diamond" - Pink Floyd



9. "Purple rain" - Prince



10. "Like a rolling stone" - Bob Dylan