Max en Alfons brengen eerbetoon aan overleden broer Emiel

Een pakkend moment in De Schorre in Boom: Max en Alfons getuigen over hun broer Emiel die drie weken geleden uit het leven is gestapt. Als plaatje kiezen ze voor "You'll never walk alone" omdat Emiel een grote supporter van Club Brugge was. Wie vragen heeft rond zelfdoding kan terecht op de Zelfmoordlijn via het gratis nummer 1813 of op zelfmoord1813.be.

