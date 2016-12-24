1. "Can't stop the feeling" - Justin Timberlake
2. "Een ster" - Stan Van Samang
3. "Stand by me" - Florence & The Machine
4. "Goud" - Bazart
5. "Ziet em duun" - Van Echelpoel
Dit was de top 5 in 2015:
1. "Hello" - Adele
2. "Happy" - Pharrell Williams
3. "10.000 luchtballonnen" - K3
4. "Iedereen is van de wereld" - The Scene
5. "Nothing else matters" - Metallica
Dit was de top 5 in 2014:
1. "Take me to church" - Hozier
2. "Home" - Dotan
3. "Christine" - Christine and The Queens
4. "Mia" - Gorky
5. "Happy" - Pharrell Williams