Dit zijn de 5 meest gedraaide platen van Music For Life 2016 Auteur: Alexander Verstraete

  • VRT
za 24/12/2016 - 16:04 Alexander Verstraete Ook dit jaar zijn weer honderden liedjes aangevraagd tijdens De Warmste Week van Music For Life. Enkele nummers waren daarbij ontzettend populair. Dit zijn de 5 meest aangevraagde platen van deze editie:

1. "Can't stop the feeling" - Justin Timberlake
2. "Een ster" - Stan Van Samang
3. "Stand by me" - Florence & The Machine
4. "Goud" - Bazart
5. "Ziet em duun" - Van Echelpoel

Dit was de top 5 in 2015:

1. "Hello" - Adele
2. "Happy" - Pharrell Williams
3. "10.000 luchtballonnen" - K3
4. "Iedereen is van de wereld" - The Scene
5. "Nothing else matters" - Metallica

Dit was de top 5 in 2014:

1. "Take me to church" - Hozier
2. "Home" - Dotan
3. "Christine" - Christine and The Queens
4. "Mia" - Gorky
5. "Happy" - Pharrell Williams