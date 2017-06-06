Zo reageren cartoonisten op de aanslag in Londen Auteur: Ellen Maerevoet

di 06/06/2017 - 10:13 Ellen Maerevoet Ook voor cartoonisten wordt het een trieste routine: een originele manier vinden om op de zoveelste aanslag te reageren. Afgelopen weekend was London Bridge en de uitgaansbuurt Borough Market het doelwit. De tekeningen zitten wel nog steeds vol veerkracht en hoop, blijkt uit deze selectie, die The Independent maakte.

(door een technisch probleem laden de tekeningen niet in onze app, u kunt ze wel bekijken via onze mobiele site en via de desktopversie). 

The Defiant Brit. My @evening.standard #londonattack #London #londonlife #lovelondon #boroughmarket #borough #cartoon

Een bericht gedeeld door Christian Adams (@adamstoon) op