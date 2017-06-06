Emotionele Ariana Grande besluit benefietconcert met "Over the rainbow"

In Manchester heeft Ariana Grande een benefietconcert gehouden voor de slachtoffers van de terreuraanslag in Manchester op 22 mei. Ze sloot het concert af met het nummer "Over the rainbow".

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Emotionele Ariana Grande besluit benefietconcert met "Over the rainbow"

In Manchester heeft Ariana Grande een benefietconcert gehouden voor de slachtoffers van de terreuraanslag in Manchester op 22 mei. Ze sloot het concert af met het nummer "Over the rainbow".