Zijn eerste filmvertolking deed Parks 1966 in John Hustons film "The bible" als Adam. Hij speelde in televisieseries als "Then came Bronson" en "The equalizer" mee. In David Lynchs cultserie "Twin Peaks" vertolkte hij de drugsdealer Jean Renault. De regisseurs Robert Rodriguez en Quentin Tarantino haalden hem voor "From dusk till dawn", "Kill Bill", "Grindhouse" en "Django unchained" voor de camera. Onlangs was hij nog te zien aan de zijde van Mel Gibson in de Franse thriller "Blood father" (2016).